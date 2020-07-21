

Comet Neowise shines on the evening of July 20, 2020 in Rosburg, Washington. (James W. Young via SpaceWeather.com)

After impressing scientists and captivating skywatchers around the world for weeks, comet Neowise is beginning to dim. Already, astronomers have noted a reduction in its luminance in the night sky, with some reporting more difficulty finding the comet in the night sky. While it still shines prominently in rural areas, city dwellers may soon be out of luck, since the comet made its closest pass to Earth on Wednesday, and is now beginning its journey to the outer reaches of the solar system.

The icy snowball is just three miles wide, but being cooked by the sun caused the comet to shed some of its frigid innards, ensuring it was followed close behind by a luminous tail as well as dusty debris.

Neowise will soon draw farther both from the Earth and the sun, outrunning the sun’s effects and our ability to see the results. By August, it may become tricky to spot with the naked eye even beneath the clearest and darkest of skies.

In the meantime, you may still have a few opportunities to catch the comet, despite its reduced splendor, before it vanishes for the next 6,000 years.

On Tuesday night, for example, Neowise will appear just below and slightly to the left of the Big Dipper, a constellation of stars also known as Ursa Major. To spot it, look to the northwest about an hour after sunset.

How to catch comet Neowise before it disappears



Sheep graze near Stonehenge as Comet NEOWISE passes over on July 20, 2020 in Salisbury, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By Wednesday, Neowise will be in a similar spot in the west-northwest, climbing a bit higher above the horizon each day.

Escaping city lights is key; the more stars you can see, the better the chances are that you’ll catch a glimpse of the comet. At first it will look like nothing more than another star, but as your eyes adjust you’ll begin to see its faintly-visible debris trail. That tail is like a wind vain, revealing the direction the “solar wind” is sweeping away material shed by the comet.

If you have a telescope or binoculars, that’s even better. The comet has been compared in brightness to the Milky Way.

A surprise discovery



The Comet Neowise is seen after sunset passing over the Joshua Tree National Park, California, on July 19, 2020 (Etienne Laurent/EPA/EFE via Shutterstock)

Neowise surprised the world in early July when it raced past the sun and survived unscathed. The comet was first discovered on March 27, spotted by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer; that’s how the comet earned the name “NEOWISE.” The spacecraft is not meant to detect comets, but rather to spot near-Earth asteroids and other objects. It has detected 346 near-Earth objects since its inception

Other night sky viewing opportunities



The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky over Ortenbourg castle, near Scherwiller, France early July 20, 2020. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

In the meantime, even if you don’t get to enjoy comet Neowise before it fades into oblivion, there are still plenty of upcoming sights that will adorn the night sky.

The Perseid meteor shower, among the most spectacular of the year, will light up the skies on the night of August 11, when up to 50 shooting stars every hour will streak overhead. A 47 percent-illuminated moon may outshine some of the fainter meteors, but there will be plenty of shooting stars and even some fireballs for anyone with clear skies to enjoy.