

High temperatures projected by the NAM model on Tuesday.

* Heat advisory for Charles, Stafford, southern Fauquier counties from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday *

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, hot, late-afternoon to evening storms. Highs: 94-98.

Forecast in detail

Summer is at its extreme right now, with fiery hot temperatures peaking in the mid- to upper 90s continuing and heat indexes frequently in the 100s. The heat and humidity combo is creating dangerous conditions outdoors. More storms pop up this afternoon into evening, with some of them possibly turning severe, including the threat of strong, damaging winds. We get this same sultry, summer recipe over the next few days before the heat and storms relax a bit, with lowering humidity by this weekend. However, highs still probably reach into the 90s again.

Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s; heat indexes reach the low 100s, given dew points that reside in the low to mid-70s. Exercise caution when outdoors by staying hydrated, and avoid physical exertion during the peak heat of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop area-wide by late afternoon into the evening, and though not everyone will see storms, some of them may contain strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and perhaps small hail. Light and variable winds are gustier around late-day storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Lingering showers and storms during the evening, but otherwise partly cloudy and very muggy, with lows in the 70s. Light winds mainly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny, hot and humid yet again, with highs in the mid- to possibly the upper 90s, combining with dew points in the 70s make the air feel oppressive. Heat indexes are again at dangerous levels of close to 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms should pop again, with some storms becoming strong to severe. Light winds from the southwest are stronger in the vicinity of any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more mugginess, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday could see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but still very warm, with highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Evening showers and storms before just mixed clouds Thursday night, with lows in the muggy 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Friday could see a cool front lingering around the area, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storms will be most numerous in the afternoon and evening, with muggy highs in the low to mid-90s again. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows slightly cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should be drier finally, potentially with less humidity, too. However, high temperatures should still be near 90 on Saturday and in the low to mid-90s on Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. Saturday night could see a few clouds around, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium