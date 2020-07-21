

Do we say congratulations after five days of highs above 95? Probably not. Either way, it’s the longest streak of high heat since 2016, and it continues to push our crazy July to new heights. With all this heat and some humidity, plus a weak cold front draped across the area, the table has been set for storms. While it doesn’t look like there will be a big, severe weather event this evening, it is the start of a stormy few days. And it will be gross out again tomorrow. Surprise, surprise.

Through tonight: Scattered showers and storms will move in from the west. They probably will arrive from 6 to 10 p.m. in the local area, traveling west to east. It could end up closer to midnight when rain will be totally done. Many spots won’t see much, but a few locations could pick up a quick 1 to 2-plus inches of rain, especially if storms travel over the same locations repeatedly. This could cause some localized flooding. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy as temperatures settle across the 70s.



Storms predicted to be in the area around 8 p.m., per the HRRR model.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The weather is going to be a lot like today, which is bad news if you don’t enjoy sweating instantly upon heading outside. The humidity will be back up, so heat indexes will be a real problem again. Heat advisories are likely, given that highs will reach the mid- and upper 90s. With dew points back in the 70s, heat indexes near and over 105 are a good bet at times.



Heat indexes on Wednesday could be obscene once again.

Showers and storms are likely to roll off the mountains to the west by afternoon or early evening. Given more moisture, they could be more intense than Tuesday’s. Some severe weather, with wind damage being the predominant risk, will be a good bet.

Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen is low.

Stagnant air: It’s been a year of clean air so far in the immediate D.C. area, but this extended heat wave with very high temperatures is threatening to change that. If you notice a bit of a haze in the sky, you’re not imagining things.

Now up to 80 ppb at this station! We may in fact be on our way to the first Code Orange ozone day of 2020 in the DC-Arlington-Alexandria region. Would be more than a month and a half beyond the previous record — Ryan Stauffer (@ryans_wx) July 21, 2020

