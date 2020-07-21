

If you love summertime thunderstorms, you’re in luck, because the Washington region faces the threat of storms during each of the next four days. The storms are due in part to the steamy weather pattern, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and dew points from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through Friday, but the greatest risk of damaging storms looks to be Wednesday, when a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through.

The weather pattern during the next four days will continue to feature hot and humid conditions, which will provide plenty of instability for thunderstorms to tap into. We’ll also be dealing with weak weather fronts. These will keep our region’s atmosphere disturbed enough for daily thunderstorms.



Crazy cloud-to-cloud lightning over Washington with one cloud-to-ground strike well to the east of D.C. This photo was taken on Sept. 7, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)

The broad weather setup features a strong Bermuda High over the western Atlantic that will continue to pump in an oppressive air mass from the south and southwest. A subtle front will lollygag around our vicinity Tuesday, mainly marking the dividing line between humid air to the north and oppressively humid air to the south (not much of a difference).

This front is expected to lift northward Tuesday night as a warm front, which will put us into the real soup Wednesday, with a very unstable atmosphere.

On Thursday, that front re-approaches as a cold front, finally pushing south of our region Friday night. The forecast weather maps show the vacillation of this frontal system over the next four days.



Weather maps show the variable positions of a frontal system during the next few days. (NOAA)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, we stand at least a “marginal chance” of severe weather during the next three to four days. Marginal is a low-end risk, signifying level 1 of a five-tier rating scale. Wednesday, however, our risk increases to “Slight,” which is level 2.

The saving grace for avoiding widespread severe storms Tuesday, Thursday and Friday is relatively weak wind shear (a variation in wind speed and/or direction with altitude). This means we do not expect any widespread, highly organized complexes of thunderstorms capable of damage on those days. Instead, thunderstorms will tend to be “pulse” types — forming quickly, peaking in intensity and then decaying, with a possible burst of strong to severe winds and frequent, dangerous lightning.

Wednesday, a weak disturbance aloft will move across the region with a very unstable air mass in place, raising the risk for scattered storm lines and clusters. The winds in the mid-levels will lead to greater wind shear, so Wednesday presents the biggest opportunity of the week for more significant storm organization.

11:28am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: over parts of the central high plains, and portions of the middle and upper mississippi valley https://t.co/GtEvHPMjG6 pic.twitter.com/ypz2cZAf7G — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 21, 2020

The greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts, of which there is a 15 percent chance within 25 miles of any location.

Given the very humid air mass, locally heavy rains are also anticipated over the next three to four days, but not every area will experience a torrent.

By Saturday morning, a stronger cold front advancing from the north will give us a temporary reprieve from the heat and humidity, as a Canadian High moves in, displacing the Bermuda High’s influence for a little while.

Thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening affected much of Washington’s inner suburbs and parts of the District as well, but they reserved their strongest winds and most intense lightning displays for areas just southwest and south of the city, in Alexandria and Annandale, in particular. These were pulse storms of the type that are expected to occur Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Readers shared images of sudden bursts of straight-line winds as well as impressive lightning displays via social media.

We’re expecting more scenes like these in the next few days.

Wow, what a shot! RT @wolfpackwx: Storm forming over Reston tonight had such promise before it faded. Was able to capture this shot from Arlington as the storm was nearing peak intensity! Wish my camera was shifted just a little more to the left! pic.twitter.com/c474xm1UCG pic.twitter.com/F4nDO54Qeh — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 21, 2020

Heat begins to approach record territory

The heat associated with this weather pattern has been noteworthy, too, of course, and will also define our region’s weather during the next few days. Here are some key heat stats to keep in mind:

With 20 days at 90 or above in July, Washington is already tied for the 14th-most such days in the month. The maximum of 90-degree days in July, or any month, for that matter, is 25, and it seems likely that we will top that this month.

Washington averages 12 days at or above 95 per year, and we’re halfway there already.

The city continues to run up big numbers of 90-degree days. The 29 days with such high temperatures is about 10 days above average for the date.

On average, D.C. sees 29 days that hit at least 90 degrees during August, and NOAA’s outlooks for the month feature the likelihood of warmer-than-average conditions.

