Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Still super hot with the humidity up again after a slight drop yesterday. Heat index could reach near 105.

Express forecast

Today: Extremely hot, humid, late-day storms likely. Highs: Mid- to upper 90s.

Extremely hot, humid, late-day storms likely. Highs: Mid- to upper 90s. Tonight: Steamy with evening storms likely. Lows: Mid-70s to near 80.

Steamy with evening storms likely. Lows: Mid-70s to near 80. Tomorrow: Very hot and humid, chance of late-day storms. Highs: Mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

The heat is here to stay. Today feels even a bit worse than yesterday with higher humidity. Late-day storm chances accompany the heat today and tomorrow with highs well into the 90s and the heat index near or past 100. We do get a slight break Friday and Saturday, with highs closer to 90, but then we’re hotter again Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Heat similar to yesterday’s, but with higher humidity, thanks to light winds from the south. The heat is unforgiving, with partly to mostly sunny skies through much of the day. Morning temperatures rapidly rise through the 80s, to near or past 90 by lunchtime, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 90s. The high humidity (dew points in the low- to mid 70s) could make it feel like near 105 at times this afternoon. There’s also a good chance of strong to severe storms, arriving from west to east after 4 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Strong to severe storms are pretty likely during the evening, lingering the latest in our southern and eastern suburbs before diminishing after 11 p.m. or so. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy thereafter with steamy lows in the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still very hot and humid. Highs head for the mid-90s under partly sunny skies, with the heat index topping out near or past 100. An approaching front brings another chance of strong to severe storms moving through from west to east late afternoon into mid-evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Strong to severe storms remain possible through mid-evening, with any storms lingering the longest in areas south and east of the District. Overnight, we’re partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The heat relents a bit Friday and Saturday, with highs near 90 to the low 90s, but still plenty of humidity to make it feel a few degrees warmer than that. A few late-day storms are possible each day, with a stalled front nearby. Only a slight chance of a storm on Sunday, but hotter, with highs aiming for the low to mid-90s. Friday night and Saturday night lows fall back to near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

