

The GOES West weather satellite peers down at Hurricane Douglas on July 22. (Tropical Tidbits)

Douglas became a hurricane Wednesday morning, the eastern Pacific’s first hurricane of the 2020 season. The cyclone was located midway between Mexico and Hawaii, whirling over the open ocean about 1,500 miles east of the Hawaiian archipelago. But recent data indicates that Douglas’s track could take it ominously near or directly over Hawaii, bringing wind, rain and high surf over the weekend.

Already, meteorologists are concerned that Douglas is in an environment ripe for “rapid intensification,” which occurs when a cyclone’s maximum sustained winds increase by 35 mph or more in 24 hours. With plenty of warm water in its course and calm upper-level winds, Douglas can take advantage of the elements without interruption.

Models suggest a greater than 50 percent chance that Douglas does undergo rapid intensification sometime late Wednesday or Thursday, with the National Hurricane Center writing that there’s “a significant chance of rapid intensification during that period.”

By Thursday night into early Friday, the National Hurricane Center is calling for Douglas to peak at Category 2 strength, with winds in the eyewall sustained at 110 mph. If rapid intensification ensues before then, it’s not out of the question that Douglas briefly becomes a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

Gradual weakening is forecast beyond Friday as Douglas moves over slightly cooler waters. However, a lack of disruptive “wind shear,” or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will allow Douglas to charge on toward Hawaii while maintaining tropical-storm strength.

The weather in Hawaii should deteriorate Sunday as Douglas approaches. Sunday into Monday, the storm may cross the island chain or pass close by. At that point, the National Hurricane Center’s forecast is for winds to be in the range of 60 mph.



The GOES West weather satellite looks at Hurricane Douglas on July 22, 2020. (College of DuPage)

It’s likely that heavy rainfall and localized flooding could accompany Douglas’s passage, as well. Significant rainfall totals are possible where the tropical cyclone’s rain bands interact with topography, the hilly terrain helping to concentrate and focus downpours.

Tropical cyclones routinely produce serious rain totals when they hit Hawaii. In August 2018, Hurricane Lane collapsed upon arriving in the Aloha State, dumping upward of 52 inches on Mountain View, a community 15 miles northwest of Hilo.

The staggering rainfall ranked as the second-most to fall from a tropical storm on record for the United States, trailing only Harvey, which dropped 60.58 inches on Nederland, Tex., in 2017.

Direct landfalls of hurricanes are uncommon in Hawaii, though the island chain is sideswiped by one or two tropical cyclones most years. Warming waters and shifting atmospheric circulation patterns thanks in large part to human-caused climate change could encourage more tropical cyclones to pass near Hawaii in the future.

In barely a month, Lane, Norman and Olivia all affected parts of Hawaii from late August into September 2018. The storms contributed to the eastern Pacific’s most active hurricane season on record.

The worst storm to make landfall at hurricane strength in Hawaii was Hurricane Iniki, which tore through Kauai on Sept. 11, 1992. It was a Category 4 storm with winds up to 145 mph.