

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

[Damaging storms shift east of the area, after hammering many spots. 50,000 without power.]

Afternoon storms following a day of high heat and humidity. It’s a story we know well, but today was still impressive in its widespread nature. Severe storms passed during prime heating for the day, which helped them pack a punch. The atmosphere quiets down for tonight once the rain ends this evening. But we’ve got more on the way tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Rain ends over the next hour or two in much of the area. It could linger longer after sunset in Southern Maryland. Some spots could see a great sunset with broken skies just to our west. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. Low temperatures range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Some patchy fog might develop in spots that saw a lot of rain.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds are numerous, although we should see some sunshine at times as well. It’s still hot, and it’s still humid, but there is some chance that we’ll avoid the mid-90s as temperatures mostly range from near 90 to the lower 90s. With dew points in the mid-70s, it’s not much of a break. Heat indexes are near and past 100 again.

Showers and storms are likely to develop in the afternoon, as in recent days. Some could be strong to severe.



Thunderstorms moving into the area today. (Vincent/Flickr)

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other pollen types are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.