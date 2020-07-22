

Mammatus clouds seen from Tenleytown in the District on Monday. (Diane Krauthamer/Flickr) (Diane Krauthamer)

The hot, juicy airmass which has set off heavy thunderstorms that last two days in the D.C. area is primed to ignite another round on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Washington-Baltimore region until 7 p.m., anticipating the possibility of storms that will likely unleash heavy rain and frequent lightning and may produce damaging winds and hail. In some of the heavier storms, high water may also overflow some small streams and collect in poor drainage areas.



(National Weather Service)

While storms may begin to erupt along the Interstate 81 corridor early this afternoon, they’re most likely to impact the immediate Washington region between about 3 and 6 p.m., reaching the Chesapeake Bay before 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop but not a guarantee. You should remain weather-aware and in position to seek shelter. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, it means a storm is imminent and you should seek shelter immediately.

Discussion

This afternoon and evening, there are several factors converging that will likely lead to scattered to widespread, strong to severe storms.

The main driver will be a very hot, humid and unstable air mass – given winds from the south and strong heating. Instability levels – as measured by the expected amount of “total buoyant energy” in deep clouds (called CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy) – are expected to become significant.

This is coupled with several potential triggers, that could enhance the more widespread coverage of storms.

The first trigger is heating of elevated terrain to our west, which is expected to generate a batch of storms that may then move into our region between mid-afternoon and early evening hours, on mid-level winds from the west. Several of the high resolution forecast models support this idea.



HRRR model projects storms developing and sweeping across the D.C. metro this afternoon.

The second trigger is the approach of a weak disturbance in the westerly flow, as shown in the map below, which will help air rise in a coherent manner. While the main, more dynamic core of this wave will remain to our north, there will likely still be enough energy to intensify our storm potential.

The third trigger is a stationary boundary or front located through the Maryland-D.C. region. This front, while weak, will help low-level winds converge (come together) … stoking cloud updrafts.

The one mitigating factor is lack of strong wind shear, which is the increase in winds with altitude. Wind shear helps to organize individual storm cells into longer-lived, organized clusters which in turn leads to stronger storm complexes. The shear level in this Wednesday morning’s weather balloon launch at Dulles was not impressive, but there may be a bit of an uptick later today, as mid-level winds strengthen with the approach of the aforementioned disturbance.

Couple all these factors with a very humid air mass, and the potential for heavy, gusty storms increases.

All said, we expect coverage of storm cells to be fairly widespread this afternoon and early evening, as was the case over the past couple days, but perhaps triggering more frequent warnings. Wind shear may be just strong enough to organize storms into one or more lines or bowing segments. The merging together of adjacent storm “outflows” (cool blasts of air spreading at the surface, due to downdrafts) may facilitate the process of upscale growth into line segments.

Not everyone will experience strong to severe impacts, but the coverage of these events will likely be enhanced over the previous two days.

The greatest severe risk will be strong to damaging wind gusts, possibly some large hail, frequent and dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

Storms from Tuesday

The same soupy airmass set to fuel today’s storms helped trigger scattered storms in the region on Tuesday, several of which were also severe. Some damaging wind gusts downed trees in southern Fairfax, Stafford, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The storms were prolific lightning-producers, as shown in several of the photos below....

