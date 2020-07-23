

Lightning at Manassas National Battlefield Park Wednesday. (Kevin Ambrose) (FTWP)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Heat and humidity have us stewing and sets up another afternoon of storms brewing.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 to 94.

Partly sunny and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 to 94. Tonight: Evening thunderstorms possible, calm after midnight. Lows: 67 to 73.

Evening thunderstorms possible, calm after midnight. Lows: 67 to 73. Tomorrow: Partly sunny and humid, afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs: 89 to 93.

Forecast in detail

The thunderstorms today and tomorrow should be a little less dramatic than Wednesday’s but effective at breaking the heat where they strike. Sadly, there’s little relief in the humidity. By Sunday and Monday humidity eases slightly but temperatures surge into the mid- to upper 90s.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.



Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1 (The Washington POst)

Today (Thursday): Skies are pretty much cleared out by morning, allowing temperatures to swiftly rise. High humidity (dew points in the low 70s) makes it feel like 100 even though temperatures are likely to only top out in the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to bubble up quickly in the afternoon, and while gusty winds and downpours are likely, severe weather should be more isolated compared to Wednesday. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely to linger into the evening but should taper off quickly after sunset. Winds calm. Humid conditions persist, with overnight lows reaching upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Scattered clouds provide limited relief as humidity remains high and temperatures climb to the upper 80s to low 90s once again. Thunderstorms are likely to be more limited in scope in the afternoon but still offer a few areas a good downpour. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorms quickly disappear by sunset, but humidity remains stubbornly high. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday is finally a quieter day with only a slight chance for isolated late-day thunderstorms. Humidity is as bad as ever and makes highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feel nearly 10 degrees warmer. Overnight is quiet, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Humidity is likely to ease up by Sunday afternoon as winds from the west set in, but that just makes it hotter, with highs pushing into the low to mid-90s A few clouds may pop up in an otherwise sunny day but thunderstorm chances are practically nil. Skies are clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s (mid-70s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is hot and moderately humid with a chance of late-day thunderstorms. Highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 90s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.