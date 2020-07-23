

Visible satellite imagery of Hurricane Douglas churning though the Pacific on Thursday. (Tropical Tidbits)

Just 24 hours after it made the jump from tropical storm status, Douglas swiftly strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane churning up the seas over the open Pacific. Now, meteorologists are carefully eyeing Hawaii, which looks to be in the crosshairs of Douglas as it arrives over the weekend in a moderated state.

Douglas is the first hurricane of the 2020 East Pacific hurricane season. It’s the fourth latest date that a season’s first hurricane has formed, illustrating how unusual is the delayed start to the season. But Douglas is compensating for the season’s lackluster commencement, becoming the strongest storm on the planet.

Over Wednesday, the powerful storm intensified rapidly, its peak winds increasing to 120 mph, with an ominous eye emerging from its overcast center.

Residents in Hawaii are already watching the storm, which could bring strong winds, rough surf, at least some storm surge, and torrential tropical downpours to the archipelago state as early as Saturday night.

Tracking Douglas

As of Thursday morning Hawaii time, Douglas was centered approximately 1,300 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was quickly moving west at around 20 mph. Douglas is a small-to-medium-size storm, and its 120 mph winds only extend outward about 30 miles from the center. That means subtle shifts in its path will have significant bearings on the forecast for Hawaii.

Through early Friday, Douglas looks to maintain strength or intensify. There is an outside chance it could briefly nick the Category 4 threshold, its winds flirting with 130 mph. Sufficiently warm sea surface temperature and a lack of disruptive wind shear — or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — will allow the storm to rage uninhibited.

An “annular” cyclone



Hurricane Douglas at Category 3 strength Thursday, as seen from the GOES West satellite. (Tropical Tidbits)

On satellite images, Douglas appeared to be evolving into somewhat of an annular tropical cyclone. An annular tropical cyclone is essentially a ring- or doughnut-like tropical storm or hurricane, characterized by a large central eye and one primary band of intense convection — shower and thunderstorm activity — surrounding it.

Notice in the satellite loop the concentration of intense thunderstorm activity toward the middle of the storm, and the gradual erosion and detachment of the downpour blob to the north of the center. This may be because of slightly drier air or a structural change.

Douglas will pass near or directly over the Aloha State over the weekend, bringing strong winds and dangerous surf to some areas, while sparking tropical downpours along the entire archipelago. The National Weather Service in Honolulu is already emphasizing the potential for flash flooding to accompany Douglas’s passage.

On the windward side of the islands, a general 4 to 6 inches of rain is likely, though it’s not out of the question that a few locales could wind up with substantially more.

Strong winds could also knock down numerous palm trees, which frequently succumb to sustained gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The location and magnitude of any wind threat will depend heavily on how quickly Douglas weakens, and where it ultimately tracks. There’s a chance the storm could maintain hurricane intensity until a possible landfall on the islands, which would be a rare occurrence.

Hawaii’s history with cyclones



This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows flooding along Kauai's Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, on April 15, 2018. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Verdura/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Tropical storms are infamous for bringing heavy rainfall to Hawaii. Hurricane Lane collapsed upon approach to Hawaii in August 2018, dumping upward of 52 inches on Mountain View, a community 15 miles south-southwest of Hilo.

Only Tropical Storm Harvey dropped more rain on any U.S. location, when it produced totals of up to 60.58 inches in Nederland, Tex. in 2017.

While Hawaii is frequently brushed or sideswiped by tropical cyclones, direct strikes are rare. The island chain averages one or two encounters with a tropical system each year, but only two storms in NOAA’s hurricane database actually made landfall on the islands at hurricane strength.

The more recent one was Iniki, which roared through Kauai on Sept. 12, 1992 with Category 4 winds of 130 mph.

There are indications that encounters with tropical cyclones could become more common in the future because of warming waters associated with human-induced climate change.

In barely a month’s time between August and September, 2018, Hawaii was affected by a barrage of storms, including Lane, Norman and Olivia. The trio contributed to 2018 being the East Pacific’s most active hurricane season on record.

More hurricanes are likely to drift through Hawaii’s waters in the future.