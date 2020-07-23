

Although temperatures were somewhat cooler today than they have been, humidity levels kept it feeling more like 100, which isn’t great. Still, we’ll take the slight easing, with highs in the low 90s. Some showers and storms to the northwest need to be watched heading into the evening, and one could pop up locally as well. We may even end up finishing the workweek with a day that doesn’t reach 90.

Through tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms will approach from the northwest and west into the evening. It’s hit-or-miss-type stuff overall, with perhaps more miss. An isolated incidence of wind damage is possible, as is some localized flooding rain. The primary strong to severe storm window will close as the sun sets. There is some risk for new showers and storms late night, but they should mainly be rainmakers. Temperatures will dip to the low and mid-70s for lows as humidity remains high. Some patchy fog may develop.

Tomorrow (Friday): There still could be some showers in the area during the early morning. Otherwise, it will be a mix of sun and clouds, plus that daily risk of showers and storms to contend with. A front that has been stalled in the area will shift south with time, probably ending the shower and storm risk by evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s to near 90.



Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

