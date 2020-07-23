

The leading edge of Wednesday's violent thunderstorm crosses over the Key Bridge Marriott and the distant National Cathedral. (Vincent/Flickr) (Vincent)

On Wednesday, a very widespread and well-organized line of violent storms charged through much of the Washington region, resulting in scores of downed trees, over 50,000 customers without power, up to 2 to 3 inches of flooding rain, and high drama on an otherwise sizzling, summer day.

The storm was properly termed a squall line and meteorologists have a variety of tools to assess the intensity of these storms.



Severe weather reports Wednesday logged by the National Weather Service. Tree icons indicate wind damage, water icons indicate flooding, wind icons indicate gusts of at least 39 mph. (Iowa Mesonet)

Below is a sampling of the types of imagery that forecasters routinely access, to make decisions about warnings and storm evolution all captured during the height of the squall line’s transit across the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Satellite images

1. Visible snapshot from space . Using the GOES weather satellite, a high resolution digital camera captures the naturally reflected sunlight off cloud tops. Note the turbulent, bubbling roils of high altitude cloud, which we call deep convective turrets – propelled by the strong buoyancy of updrafts.



Visible satellite image from 3:16 p.m. (WeatherTap.com)

Here’s also an animated loop:

Storms blasting through DC this evening. pic.twitter.com/NCGKSLWHFy — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 22, 2020

2. Infrared cloud top temperature . Again, from the vantage of the GOES satellite – this imager is used to quantify the altitude of storm clouds, which correlates with intensity. This image, at 3:31 pm, shows a significant degree of storm organization, with the black regions colder than minus-70 Celsius. At these extremely cold temperaturess, clouds are composed entire of ice and snow, even though it is raining torrentially at the surface!



Infrared satellite image from 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. (WeatherTap)

3. Water vapor image . The black coloration the to the south and east of the storm indicates very dry air, but the storm itself is cocooned in mid- to high-altitude moisture, indicated by the light gray shades. The moist atmosphere helps protect the storm system from the ravages of evaporation, enabling it to reach greater intensity.



Water vapor image of storm complex on Wednesday. (WeatherTap)

Radar snapshots

4. Classic precipitation reflectivity . This is a classic image that many are familiar with. Oranges and reds mean heavy rain rates, on the order of more than an inch an hour, up to several inches per hour. The squall line is taking on a bowed shape, and note the proliferation of cloud to ground lightning strikes at this time.



Radar snapshot at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. (RadarScope)

5. Composite reflectivity . The previous radar scan sliced horizontally through the storm at the lowest possible radar beam altitude. This scan shows the complete range of scans, which step vertically through the storm, extracting the most intense radar return at each location within the storm volume.



Radar composite reflectivity at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. (RadarScope)

Note that there is a lot more “red” here…and this helps meteorologists better assess the rain and hail producing potential of a storm system. Magenta colors – not seen here – would be a tipoff for hail, but in general this system was a very heavy rainer, not a significant hail-producer.

6. Doppler winds . The colors here show winds blowing away (red, pink and orange) versus winds blowing toward the radar (green). In this image, the squall line has passed east of the Sterling radar. A strong, widespread current of cool, dense (rain-chilled) air, called the outflow, is prominently displayed. Pockets of straight-line winds exceeding 70 mph are shown in orange although it appears that these most intense gusts probably failed to descend completely to the ground.

Peak wind gusts recorded throughout the region from weather sensors ranged from 55 to 65 mph.



Doppler radar estimated wind speeds at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. (RadarScope)

7. Vertical slice through the storm . Some companies, like WeatherLab.com shown here, now provide access to vertical radar slices through storms. A tremendous amount can be learned by studying the vertical storm structure. In this image of the squall line, taken at 4:03 p.m., reveals classic squall line structure: A towering, leading convective line (with tops to 55,000 ft) and a broader, weaker, trailing region of moderate rainfall falling from layered (stratiform) clouds.



3-d radar view of storms at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday. (WeatherLab.com)

Lightning

8. Cloud to ground flashes . There are several lightning detection networks. This publicly accessible site (LightningMaps.org) shows an exceptionally dense coverage of cloud to ground lightning strikes. Such prolific lightning comes about from a very unstable atmosphere; cloud updrafts manufacture trillions, if not quadrillions, of liquid droplets, snowflakes and ice particles – which interact in mid-levels of the cloud to create strong electrical fields.



Lightning strikes detected from squall line Wednesday afternoon. (LightningMaps.org)

Here’s another view from the GOES weather satellite:

Broader view of the wall of lightning hitting approaching the East Coast. pic.twitter.com/tdYJ2jzx07 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 22, 2020

Storm environment

9. Cloud updraft buoyant energy . To get an intense storm system like Wednesday’s, you need plenty of instability – which is a term describing the buoyant energy available for cloud updrafts. This image shows an analysis of that energy content (CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy) feeding into the nascent squall line at 3 p.m., as the storm approached the District. Note the pocket of extreme CAPE values, at 5,000 Joules per kilogram – nearly three times the amount of energy that supports ordinary type thunderstorms!



Analysis of convective available potential energy (CAPE) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Storm Prediction Center)

10. Precipitable water . The rains were torrential in spots, exceeding 2 inches in just 45 minutes. Feeding all that moisture into the cloud roots, was a very humid atmosphere just ahead of the squall line. In this image, there is a shaded bubble where the air’s humidity was maximized, feeding directly into the storm (2.1 inches of precipitable water – meaning if all the vapor in the air column condenses, you would get 2.1 inches of rain depth).