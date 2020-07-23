Nationals vs. Yankees 7:08 p.m., Thursday, July 23, Nationals Park

The long-delayed and highly anticipated opener for the defending world champions will be muggy and potentially stormy. While storms may be scattered and intermittent, it’s unlikely they’ll avoid the area entirely. There’s a good chance of a rain delay and if storms linger, the game could be postponed until Friday, when the chance of storms is lower.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms. Near 85.

9th inning: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms. Upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 65 percent

Chance of delay: 60 percent

Chance of postponement: 40 percent