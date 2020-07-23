

Tropical Depression 8, which may soon become Tropical Storm Hanna, lurks in the Gulf of Mexico as seen in this satellite shot on Thursday morning. (RAMMB/CIRA)

The tropical Atlantic Ocean is brimming with activity, making up for weeks of quiescence. Tropical Depression 8 in the Gulf of Mexico is flirting with tropical storm intensity as it drifts northwest, set to impact the western Gulf Coast, particularly Texas, with heavy rains and the potential for some wind and storm surge threats as well.

Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 miles to the east, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is drifting west toward the Windward Islands. As of Thursday morning, the storm was getting closer to hurricane intensity.

If that’s not enough storminess for coastal residents to worry about, a third tropical system could soon materialize off the west coast of Africa, meaning that the sudden spate of storminess is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Most pressing as of Thursday morning was the disturbance lurking in the Gulf of Mexico, with little in its way — other than its own disorganization so far — to inhibit strengthening. Tropical storm watches are already up for the Texas coastline, where the system will likely make landfall this weekend.

If the system is named in the coming day, Hanna is up next. If named, it would obliterate the previous record for the earliest “H” storm in an Atlantic hurricane season, currently held by Tropical Storm Harvey. That storm formed on Aug. 3, 2005.

The record-busy start to the 2020 hurricane season has already featured the earliest “C,” “E” and “F” storms on record — Cristobal, Edouard and Fay. Gonzalo became the earliest “G” storm early Wednesday, beating out Tropical Storm Gert, which struck Mexico after forming in the Bay of Campeche on July 24, 2005.

On average, a season’s seventh named storm doesn’t spring up until mid September.

A homegrown tropical threat could soon become Tropical Storm Hanna



Tropical Depression 8 as seen from the GOES East weather satellite on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. (Tropical Tidbits)

Close to home, all eyes Thursday morning were on the area of disturbed weather in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. The system is a tropical depression, the precursor to a tropical storm.

On satellite imagery, a mass of shower and thunderstorm activity was readily apparent over the central Gulf, a discernible broad swirl already steering isolated showers and thunderstorms as they pinwheel into areas between Florida and Louisiana. Counterclockwise inflow near the surface was feeding the brewing system, while outflow exiting the storm aloft fanned out clockwise. It’s clear that the system, dubbed Tropical Depression 8, is becoming more organized. However, it is doing so at a slow pace, which limits its potential intensity at landfall.



Scatterometer data from early on July 23, 2020 reveals a closed circulation within the developing tropical system in the Gulf. (NOAA)

A scatterometer onboard the MetOp satellite, which provides information about winds near Earth’s surface, revealed a coherent low-level closed circulation on Thursday morning, which is a sign that the depression is becoming more organized. It was lacking in strength temporarily, with relatively weak winds of less than tropical storm intensity (39 mph or greater).

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm making landfall along the central Texas coastline later Saturday into early Sunday as a tropical storm.

With ample warm water and calm upper-level winds leaving the tropical depression undisturbed, there is a chance it could ultimately strengthen more than currently anticipated, and become a strong tropical storm.

The official forecast calls for its sustained winds to peak at 50 mph, but if it grows stronger there would be an increase the threat of at least low-end storm surge flooding along the Texas coast.

The main threat from this storm is heavy rain and potential flooding. The heaviest rain looks to fall between Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay and then southwestward toward the Rio Grande, though some heavy rains will be possible for places like Houston and Galveston, too.

Texas has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Houston, Galveston and Corpus Christi all seeing an increase in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities during the past month. This need for precautions against the spread of covid-19 adds another layer of complexity to the task of preparing for this storm.



The German ICON model's simulation of how much rain could fall associated with the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico through Monday, July 27. Focus on the broad trend, and not exact amounts or placement of rain totals. (WeatherBell)

A widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain is a safe bet, with higher totals not out of the question.

Gonzalo may become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020



Gonzalo appeared slightly less organized and more ragged on Thursday morning, July 26, 2020, as seen in this GOES East satellite image. (Tropical Tidbits)

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed over the open Atlantic about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands. It’s slowly churning west, but the diminutive system was fighting off dry air originating over the Sahara Desert, which is attempting to choke the system from the north.

Dry air has eroded the western side of Gonzalo’s incipient eyewall structure, leaving it susceptible to further disruption and potential weakening.

It looks like #Gonzalo's convective diurnal max did not go smoothly.



On Thursday morning, the system had a small doughnut of 65 mph winds at its center; tropical storm force winds exceeding 39 mph only extended outward 35 miles. According to the National Hurricane Center, Gonzalo is expected to continue gradual strengthening — if it can outrun the pernicious affects of the encroaching Saharan Air Layer — and could become the Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2020.

Gonzalo’s minuscule size makes it especially sensitive to subtle changes to its surrounding environment. Predicting its intensity will be a challenge as it drifts westward toward the Windward Islands. A hurricane watch is up for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. That’s where winds surpassing 60 or 70 mph are possible, along with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. Localized totals could top half a foot.

Uncertainty abounds after Gonzalo enter the Caribbean. A wide range of possibilities is supported by computer models, ranging between full dissipation to further strengthening.

A long season ahead



In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, a vehicle is submerged in floodwater in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

At the same time, a third tropical wave will exit the coast of Africa on Friday, and is projected to develop as it moves west this weekend.

Atmospheric scientists have warned that this season could be particularly active. This is due to factors ranging from a developing La Niña event in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which tends to favor a more active Atlantic season, to above average sea surface temperatures in the so-called “main development region” of the Atlantic. The warmer-than-average waters can provide more fuel for stronger, wetter storms that inflict more damage.

Warm waters also help enable tropical cyclones to rapidly intensify. Climate scientists have found the incidence of rapidly intensifying storms could become more frequent as waters continue to warm due in large part to human-induced climate change.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.