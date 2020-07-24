

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Less hot but still muggy, with higher shower and storm chances most of the day. A meh end to the week.

Express forecast

Today: Shower and storm chances. Highs: 80s to near 90.

Shower and storm chances. Highs: 80s to near 90. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight rain chance. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy. Slight rain chance. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s. Tomorrow: Sunnier. Slight storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to low 90s.

Sunnier. Slight storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to low 90s. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

We may get another small heat break today, but it is fleeting, and filled with temperatures near normal. After a front tries to move through, with rain chances today and tonight, the atmosphere uses sunnier conditions this weekend to heat us up back into the 90s. Keep hydrating, please!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Showers and storms are possible almost any time of day, perhaps slightly favoring morning into midday hours. Outside of any rain activity, clouds mix with sun as a semi-stationary front tries to move south of our area. Perhaps one last shower and storm round comes through in the evening. High temperatures are in the 80s region-wide, perhaps near 90 degrees away from larger bodies of water along the Interstate-95 corridor. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms should quickly diminish by sunset, but we do stay muggy with dew points in the mid-70s, which are almost sultry. You’ll feel that humidity! Low temperatures barely cool, in the upper 60s to mid-70s, as we stay fairly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s hotter as sunshine dominates more, with a light and variable-in-direction wind. Only a slight chance for a quick late-day thunderstorm. Humidity remains high, with muggy dew points at or above the 70-degree mark. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Fairly calm and quiet, with a light south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High



A wet Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Joe Flood/CWG.news/Photos Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: Temperatures go higher on warm westerly winds, but luckily the humidity lessens, as dew points dip toward tolerable (though still very moist) levels in the mid-60s. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s still feel near 100 degrees. A few clouds and one or two showers or storms have the slightest chance of developing, but overall it’s a mostly sunny day. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Skies are partially cloudy overnight, with tolerable mugginess, as temperatures dip into the upper 60s to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A moderate west-southwest breeze brings warmer mid- to upper 90s on Monday. With dew points potentially staying below the muggy 70-degree mark, we may keep heat index feels-like temperatures below the dangerous 105 degree threshold. A heat advisory could be issued though, so stay tuned. It’s mostly sunny with one or two afternoon storms possible. Confidence: Medium

Mugginess ticks up a notch, as do shower and storm chances on Tuesday. With heat index values over 100 degrees possible, please hydrate to avoid heat exhaustion and hyperthermia. Please be mindful of children, elderly, homeless, and pets — anyone who cannot voluntarily and easily access air conditioning themselves. High temperatures, before taking into account the humidity, top out in the low to mid-90s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.