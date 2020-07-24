

I can’t recall the last time low to mid-80s, and high humidity plus some clouds, felt so good. We break our latest streak of 90-plus-degree days at seven, thanks to all that cloud cover. A front is dipping south of us for a brief moment in time. Enjoy that moment, because heat is waiting to rush back in to give us a big, sweaty hug.

Through tonight: Showers and storms will dot the area the next few hours. They should generally wane as the sun heads toward the horizon. Skies will clear rapidly after sunset, with light winds out of the north. Muggy conditions will prevail, however, and lows will mainly be in the low and mid-70s. Given the recent rain and high low-level moisture, some fog may develop in the usual spots or where it has rained a lot.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny skies or better will be the rule. An isolated storm or two could pop in the afternoon heat and humidity, but nothing organized is expected. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 90. Winds will switch to the south, which will help keep dew points around or above 70. That means heat indexes will be in the mid-90s to near 100.



Lightning over Adams Morgan, D.C., Thursday night. (Robert Lintott/Flickr)

Sunday: There will be more sunshine and hot temperatures. Clouds will bubble up in the daytime heat, and that heat is kicking it up a notch. Winds from the west will help boost highs to the mid-90s across the area. There may be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms popping up, but they will remain isolated. West winds around 10 mph will help bring humidity down somewhat, but it will still feel pretty icky.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

