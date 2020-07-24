

One of many lightning flashes in D.C. last night. (Kevin Ambrose)

Powerful thunderstorms consolidated over the D.C. area Thursday evening, releasing a dramatic and memorable outburst of thunder and lightning while also dispensing tremendous rainfall. Energized by stifling heat and humidity, it was the fourth day in a row of vigorous summer storms in some locations.

On social media, eyewitnesses described the jarring claps of thunder and the strobe-light-like lightning display as among the most extreme they had seen:

“[T]hat was some of the loudest, sustained thunder and lightning I’ve ever been through,” tweeted Jim Groves in Hyattsville.

“I’ve never seen an electrical storm like this,” tweeted The Weather Channel’s Justin Michaels.

“I’m not prone to hyperbole but this takes the cake for the most intense lightning event since the derecho,” tweeted WTOP’s Dave Dildine.

The storms prematurely ended the Nationals home opener against the Yankees, as sheets of rain enveloped the ballpark and flashes of lightning lit up the sky.

The D.C. Lightning Mapping array detected 126,500 instances of lightning discharge between 8 and 10 p.m. From 8:21 to 8:55 p.m., there were nearly 3,000 lightning events within 8 miles of Nationals Park according to Chris Vagasky, a lightning expert for the Vaisala Group, which operates the National Lightning Detection Network.

A hot and abnormally humid air mass fueled the storms, which formed as a subtle disturbance in the atmosphere’s flow transited the region.

The storm that inundated D.C. was part of a localized transient cluster of cells. In the radar loop shown below, a small group of cells appear to head toward the northeast into the District. These are then overtaken by — and merge with — a separate, rapidly developing cluster arriving from the west and southwest. Thunderstorm cell mergers have been shown to produce extreme weather.



Radar loop from storms over Washington Thursday evening. (RadarScope.com)

The merging of separate masses of cloud water and ice may have super-electrified the cloud system. In the graphic below, note the extremely concentrated nature of the lightning discharges, from 8-10 p.m.



Lightning detected by the D.C. Lightning Mapping Array on Thursday night between 8 and 10 p.m. (DCLMA)

Most of the 125,000-plus detectable electrical “sources” in that two hour period were contained high within the cloud system. This suggests tremendous amounts of lofted water and ice in cloud updrafts. The combination of water and ice, within a turbulent updraft, is the leading hypothesis for initiating electrical charge.

Here are the storms you can blame for the rain delay.



Lotta lightning in DC. pic.twitter.com/r7Q3keMK4w — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 24, 2020

The vigor of those updrafts can be explained by a small pocket of very unstable air feeding into the storm cluster. An analysis of the convective available potential energy (CAPE — a measure of updraft buoyant energy) in this two hour time period revealed values in the 3,000 to 3,500 Joules per kilogram range feeding into the storm from the south and east of the District. It takes around 1,000 J/kg to initiate a garden-variety thunderstorm; so the values feeding the D.C. cells were three times this threshold!

The storms unloaded torrential rainfall, falling at a rate of over 3 inches an hour in some areas. Reagan National Airport picked up 1.79 inches in just 30 minutes between 9 and 10 p.m. (and 1.89 inches overall). The National Weather Service received more than a half dozen reports of flooding focused in Arlington, Alexandria, the District, and Oxon Hill as well as Prince William County.

The torrents inundated roadways, stranding cars in high water in several locations.

While instances of damaging winds were sporadic, the Weather Service received several reports of downed trees in the eastern part of the District and adjacent areas of Prince George’s County. Andrews Air Force Base clocked a wind gust of 58 mph.

For storm photographers, the barrage of lightning offered an ideal opportunity to capture dramatic imagery.

“I was in the Jefferson Memorial watching the rain shafts form on the western horizon,” said Capital Weather Gang photographer Kevin Ambrose. “Initially, I didn’t see much lightning. But when the storms approached and moved over Arlington, suddenly lightning began to flash frequently.”

“When the storms moved into D.C., lightning flashed every few seconds, but much of it was concealed in clouds. Some of the lightning flashes, however, were not concealed in clouds and struck very close to the Tidal Basin. I photographed a few close strikes.”

Ambrose captured the series of images below:



Lightning over D.C. on Thursday night. (Kevin Ambrose)

We also received remarkable captures of the lightning from our social media followers, a sampling of which you can see below.

Photos

WOW! The view from our roof-cam tonight during the most intense lightning storm I’ve seen here in years. #Weather #storm #Lightning pic.twitter.com/D6KDNxxwxD — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) July 24, 2020

@capitalweather, night three in a row of summer storms... Here’s a composite over about 10 minutes this evening as it came across the @NationalMallNPS. #WashingtonDC #DC #summerstorm pic.twitter.com/wz66PAqZMD — Thomas Cluderay (@ThomasCluderay) July 24, 2020

Incredible lightning near the Capitol this evening! ⚡️



Actually one of my first time shooting lightning, only took about 1500 photos to get this one! pic.twitter.com/6dHOvv4UTO — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) July 24, 2020

Easily the best photo I’ve ever taken but the symbolism may be too heavy handed @capitalweather @PoPville pic.twitter.com/92jM66msj9 — Adam (@AdamG_MB) July 24, 2020

Quite a light show with this storm! I think this one hit by the National Cathedral area @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/zh2a5SQBrC — Eric P (@ep_jhu) July 24, 2020

Yup. Amazing show. Here at Navy Yard. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/yymrtYZkW3 — Andres de la Roche (@adelaroc) July 24, 2020

Videos

Never seen flashes like this before. From our front window here in Annandale. pic.twitter.com/smGlhbAOct — miichael benj (@DCSlugginIt) July 24, 2020

Even for a boy from Kansas this is a hell of a lot of cloud to ground lightning 😳 @capitalweather @PoPville @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/HvFySFMFl7 — Jonathan Edelman (@MUlizawithaSEUM) July 24, 2020

Incredible lightning around DC tonight. Here’s one strike from my balcony in Court House in Arlington. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/tL4wBpDFSJ — Matt Seaholm (@mjseaholm) July 24, 2020

Another storm is rolling through D.C. tonight and my dog is not happy about it. Here's the view from NoMa @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/pFyyXgTnnY — Grace Raver 🗞📹 (@graver317) July 24, 2020

Caution: Strong language in the dramatic video below:

Washington DC weather is crazy right now..lightning just hit our building pic.twitter.com/v8HaEoqj5s — joel holstein (@joelholstein) July 24, 2020

