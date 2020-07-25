

A mix of sun and clouds along the Georgetown Waterfront on Thursday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

5/10: 90s try to return. Pretty standard late-July stuff.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

Yesterday was a rare day below 90 in this month full of them. If we don’t stay below 90 today, it could be a while until the next time. On the flip side, we’re pros at summer heat by now. Unfortunately, some more mid- to upper 90s are around the corner. That’s not much fun, even for the well-seasoned.

Today (Saturday): Summer is making a comeback. Skies are partly to mostly sunny. Highs end up within a few degrees of 90 in most spots. We’re creeping closer to the July record of 25 such days. With dew points near and above 70, it’ll feel a good five to 10 degrees hotter than the thermometer shows. A random pop-up storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s not too likely. Confidence: High

Tonight: Any isolated evening shower or storm dies off and skies turn mostly clear. With dew points still near 70, that’s a cap on how low we can go. Overnight readings are mainly in the low and mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Temperatures are headed upward. This is in part thanks to a switch to westerly wind, which is a warming wind with compression of the air flowing off the mountains. Highs largely head for the mid-90s. With dew points trailing off into the 60s, it’ll feel slightly less horrible than it could, but not much. Any storm that pops up should remain isolated, and it’s possible nothing pops. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions persist. Lows range from about 70 to 75 as humidity remains somewhat muted. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We know this story. High pressure is in control Monday and Tuesday. That means it’s going to be really hot. Both days will feature tons of sun and only a very small risk of storms. Mid-90s should do it Monday, but it could become mid- to upper 90s. If anything, Tuesday seems likely to heat up a bit more, with mid- to upper 90s likely, and perhaps a 100 or two. Confidence: Medium-High

