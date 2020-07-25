

Hurricane Hanna as seen by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi's radar on Saturday morning. (GR2 Analyst)

The nation’s first hurricane landfall of 2020 was looming on Saturday, when Hanna strengthened into a hurricane as it geared up to slam into Texas. Strong winds, storm surge, flooding rains, and isolated tornadoes are likely where Hanna moves ashore, with landfall slated for late morning or early Saturday afternoon. It comes as Pacific storm Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii, and two other systems whirl out over the Atlantic.

A hurricane warning was hoisted Friday afternoon for a roughly 100-mile stretch of coastline on either side of Corpus Christi, Tex., between Port Mansfield and Mesquite Bay. A tropical storm warning covers remaining coastal communities from the U.S.-Mexico border north through Galveston. Some of the same areas that were struck by Category 4 Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 25, 2017, will be hit again.

Weather models suggest that Hanna’s center will come ashore near Baffin Bay, a bit south of Corpus Christi. A dangerous storm surge will affect areas just north of where the center makes landfall. The surge is the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land at the coast. Storm surge warnings extend from near Baffin Bay to Galveston where the water may rise up to 3 to 5 feet above normally dry land resulting in coastal inundation.

In addition to coastal flooding, South Texas will also be subjected to at least isolated to scattered freshwater flooding as well. Up to 20 inches of rain are expected as Hanna’s torrential rain bands focus deep tropical moisture.

Hanna has undergone rapid intensification over the past day, strengthening from a low-end tropical storm (with 40 mph winds) into a hurricane.

More than 2,000 miles to the east, another storm — Gonzalo — was gasping for life as it trekked west, bound for the Windward Islands. A tropical storm warning was up for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago and Grenada, where gusty winds and several inches of rain are possible.

Simultaneously, a third Atlantic system south of the Cabo Verde islands bears watching, and has an increasing likelihood of tropical development once it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the first half of next week.

Hanna’s impending landfall comes at a time when the United States continues to be gripped by the coronavirus pandemic; Texas ranks second among the states with the most new cases in the past week.

The pandemic complicates storm shelter and relief operations as social distancing requirements and other prevention efforts are taken into account, with FEMA tasked with responding to both covid-19 and hurricanes.

Tracking Hanna



Hurricane Hanna as seen from the GOES East weather satellite on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020. (Tropical Tidbits)

Hurricane Hanna intensified at an impressive clip overnight, daylight dawning on a 70 mph storm on the brink of becoming a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hanna to a 75 mph hurricane at 7 a.m. Central time, based on aircraft reconnaissance radar and the impressive Doppler radar presentation Hanna had as it churned closer to the coast.

Hanna’s outermost feed bands were already lashing the South Texas coastline at dawn Saturday, with the center just 90 miles offshore. Satellite imagery revealed Hanna’s roiling, turbulent clouds of billowing thunderstorm activity lurking precariously close to land.

The majority of Hanna’s moisture was found to the east of its center, with slightly drier air eroding some of the precipitation shield on its western flank.

Radar observations revealed a forming and solidifying eyewall about Hanna’s center, a sign of intensification and organization.

Rainfall and flood threat



The National Weather Service's forecast for rainfall associated with Hanna through early Tuesday. (WeatherBell)

In South Texas, a broad 6 to 12 inches of rainfall is likely, with localized 15 to 20 inch amounts. Rainfall rates of up to 4 inches per hour could occur. This rainfall output, the Weather Service warned, could prompt “many evacuations and rescues” as waterways rapidly overflow, roads and parking lots becoming “rivers of moving water,” and floodwaters entering structures.

Farther north, a spattering of tropical downpours were affecting the Houston-Galveston area, while another cluster of rains was deluging the Golden Triangle of Port Arthur, Beaumont, and Lake Charles. In this zone, lesser amounts are predicted, with 2 to 4 inches likely. However, if the storm’s rain bands pass repeatedly over the same area, a couple isolated amounts exceeding 6 or 7 inches, which could lead to flooding.

Rainfall associated with Hanna could result in life threatening flash flooding across south Texas today into Sunday. Flash flooding is also possible across the Southwest into Southern and Central Rockies, as well as the Central Plains into the Midwest over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/UIS0YbP8lx — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) July 25, 2020

Wind and surge



Storm surge predicted with Hurricane Hanna. (NHC)

As Hanna makes landfall, wind gusts of 75 mph may be possible near the storm’s center. Winds will decrease away from the immediate center, but could still cause power outages.

Where the strongest winds occur, the Weather Service warned of the possibility of “considerable roof damage,” “large trees snapped,” and “roads impassable from large debris.”

North of where the center comes ashore, the onshore wind is expected to generate a substantial storm surge. In Corpus Christi, Aransas Bay, Copano Bay, and Matagorda Bay, a 3 to 5 foot surge is anticipated. Farther north toward Galveston Bay, a 1 to 2 foot surge is more probable.

These magnitudes will be realized if the greatest surge occurs around high tide. High tide will be at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi.

The surge, the Weather Service warned, could cause damage to buildings, wash out roads, cause major beach erosion and result in “moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.”

Tornadoes



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center's outlook for severe weather, primarily tornadoes, on July 25, 2020. (SPC)

A few tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible within the feeder bands north of Hanna’s center. The organization of tropical cyclones, which features counterclockwise near-surface inflow and clockwise outflow, or exhaust, aloft, produces an environment of high wind shear. Wind shear is a change of wind speed and direction with height.

That shear can be enhanced when systems make landfall. Any feeder band thunderstorms embedded in that highly sheared atmosphere can rotate, presenting the risk for a few tornadoes and waterspouts.

A tornado warning was issued about 40 miles west southwest of Houston shortly before 7 a.m. local time Saturday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has drawn a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather — in the form of tornadoes — for South Texas.

A waterspout or two can’t be ruled out elsewhere along the Gulf Coast as far north as Louisiana.

Gonzalo



A very disorganized Tropical Storm Gonzalo can be seen here via the GOES East weather satellite on early July 25, 2020. (Tropical Tidbits)

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was sputtering westward Saturday morning, centered about 180 miles east of Trinidad. On satellite, a small, disheveled clump of thunderstorms was all that marked Gonzalo’s presence. The storm appears barely capable of surviving another day, and, after bringing a couple inches of rain and breezy winds to the southern Windward Islands on Saturday and Saturday night, will likely disintegrate on Sunday.

A third system to watch



A tropical wave can be seen meandering west off the coast of Africa in this satellite shot from July 25, 2020. (Tropical Tidbits)

As if the twin cyclones was not enough to keep track of, a third tropical wave emerging off the coast of Senegal in Africa.

When Gonzalo moved through earlier in the week, it helped transport water vapor into the upper atmosphere. By saturating the air column, Gonzalo was able to pave an easier path for this new fledgling tropical wave to trek westward, while fending off dry air encouraging from the “Saharan Air Layer.” That gives it better odds of development.

The National Hurricane Center currently estimates a 50 percent likelihood the wave of low pressure will consolidate into a tropical depression, the precursor to a tropical storm.

It will continue moving west in the coming days, probably moving into a favorable environment for strengthening. Given its eventual path and potential to affect land masses, it bears watching.

A bigger picture



An aerial view of the damaged town of Codrington on the island of Barbuda in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Monday, September 25, 2017, in Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

As a whole, the tropics are blistering with activity, in stark contrast to the ominous quiescent that enveloped the Atlantic Basin just one week ago. Hanna’s formation on Thursday evening demolished the previous record for a season’s earliest “H” storm — formerly held by Tropical Storm Harvey, which formed on Aug. 3, 2005 — as the latest domino to topple in a record-busy start to hurricane season.

The season has already featured the earliest “C,” “E,” “F,” and “G” storms on record — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, and Gonzalo.

A season’s eighth named storm typically doesn’t develop until closer to late September.

As the season’s first hurricane, Hanna comes about two weeks early. The average first hurricane in the Atlantic basin forms around Aug. 10.

Atmospheric scientists had been warning that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be a hectic one, with large-scale atmospheric circulations and patterns, like a developing La Niña, favoring an increased number of storms.

Meanwhile, ultra-warm waters could help make those that form more intense and wetter, with a greater potential for storms to undergo rapid intensification.

The warming seas are largely a symptom of human-induced climate change.

Jason Samenow and Andrew Freedman contributed to this article.