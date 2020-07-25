Considering all of the activity going on in the tropics with hurricanes Douglas and Hanna, the weather is comparatively tranquil around these parts this weekend. It’s just a plain old hot and humid summer weekend with little to no real threat of storms to speak of. Sunday will be hotter than Saturday, but also noticeably less humid, which I count as a win overall.

Through tonight: It will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the daylight hours today, with a slight chance at a pop-up shower or storm. It will be another muggy night with temperatures and dew point values hovering in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): High pressure will peak on Sunday, which means there will be plenty of sunshine to push temperatures well into the mid-90s. Thankfully though, the trade-off is less humidity as dew point values fall into the upper 60s during the day. It will be warm but not as muggy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid-70s.

