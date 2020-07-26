

Friday's sunset at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Va. (John Ernst via Flickr)

5/10: Sunny and sizzling, but not quite as humid. Still humid enough though to get the heat index to near 100.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny, hot, slightly less humid. Highs: Mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

The extreme heat is back the next few days, and the humidity remains fairly high as well despite a slight dip this afternoon. We should get a break from storms both today and tomorrow, but it’s only a brief break as storm chances return midweek. The heat should finally relax a bit by Wednesday and beyond.

Today (Sunday): The morning hours are warm and humid with plenty of sun to push temperatures quickly through the 70s into the 80s. Afternoon highs head for the mid-90s, still with plenty of humidity, although a somewhat drying breeze from the west knocks it down just a bit (dew points dropping to the upper 60s). The afternoon heat index still gets to near 100, with those light winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Our humidity creeps back up a bit just in time for the late evening and overnight, so it’s going to feel a little extra sweaty after the sun goes down. Beneath mostly clear skies, temperatures are slow to back off, likely bottoming out around 75-80 for overnight lows. Light winds from the southwest drop off to near calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): More of the same as we start the workweek with another hot one! Again, light winds from the west keep the humidity in check just a bit, but they also help add a couple of degrees during the afternoon. Mid-to-upper 90s is where we’re headed with mostly sunny skies and storm chances slim to none. The humidity is still high enough (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70) to push the afternoon heat index near or past 100. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Stop me if you’ve heard this before. It’s clear, it’s warm, and it’s muuuuuggy! Humidity again creeps upward overnight as winds turn a bit more from the southwest and lows only dip to the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Early sun on Tuesday gets temperatures headed back to the mid-90s for afternoon highs. And with very high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) we could see the heat index peak around 100-105. Clouds bubble up during the afternoon as upper-level low pressure approaches, with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms midafternoon into evening. Some storms could pack a punch with very heavy rain and strong winds. Any showers and storms should wane overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

We’re slightly cooler Wednesday, although we’re still likely to add to our 90-degree day count, as highs aim for the low 90s with a good deal of sun. The humidity should be a bit lower as well, but still with a chance for a few showers and storms as a front lingers to our south. Confidence: Medium

