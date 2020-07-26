

Peoples Street in Corpus Christi, Tex., begins to flood during Hurricane Hanna on July 25, 2020. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times/AP)

The season’s first Atlantic hurricane made landfall in South Texas on Saturday evening, unleashing strong winds, flooding rainfall, an inundating storm surge and several tornadoes after rapidly intensifying early this weekend. On Sunday morning, Hanna continued its march southwest as a tropical storm, slipping into Mexico while still lashing the Rio Grande Valley with prolific rainfall. Meanwhile, meteorologists are cautiously eyeing another brewing system in the Atlantic that could become problematic by late in the week.

Hanna has unloaded more than 15 inches of rain in parts of South Texas, resulting in serious flash flooding, and totals may exceed 18 inches in some areas before rain ends late Sunday or Monday.

The direct strike by Hanna comes at a time when the Lone Star State is grappling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the spiking numbers particularly bad in South Texas.

The overlapping pandemic and landfalling hurricane complicated decisions surrounding the implementation and operation of storm shelters and the response of government agencies.

More than a quarter-million people in the state were without power Sunday morning, mostly in the south, according to PowerOutage.us.

“Hurricane Hanna dealt a heavy blow to our system,” tweeted the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, which serves extreme South Texas. “We are ready to rebuild but cannot do so until it is safe for many areas in the Valley. Members should be prepared for prolonged outages.”

The storm underwent a bout of rapid intensification into Saturday, strengthening into a high-end Category 1 hurricane as it drew near the Texas Coast. Hanna made landfall at 5 p.m. Saturday on South Padre Island with sustained winds of 90 mph near its eye.

At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, an offshore weather station at Rincon Del San Jose, Tex., reported a wind gust to 103 mph, while another east of Port Mansfield measured an 87 mph gust. The strong winds helped propel a storm surge toward the coast, with water levels reaching about three feet above normal in Matagorda Bay and 3.8 feet higher than usual in Port Lavaca.



Radar-estimated rainfall through 8 a.m. local time Sunday, along with active flash flood warnings (in green). (National Weather Service)

Rainfall amounts have been extreme, with radar estimating in excess of 15 inches in a few areas between Brownsville and Port Mansfield (amounts exceeding 20 inches are not out of the question as radar can underestimate rainfall totals). Flash flood warnings were numerous early Sunday as torrential rain bands pivoted through the region.

The city of Mission, about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville in Hidalgo County, reported “widespread flash flooding” and was under a flash flood emergency early Sunday, the most severe flood alert. Numerous water rescues were reported.

⚠️ WIDESPREAD FLASH FLOODING ongoing in our city and it will be several more hours before the rain lightens up in the area. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. DO NOT drive into standing water. 🌧 #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/NdzKfbpYoT — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) July 26, 2020

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

A local state of disaster was declared in Hidalgo County ahead of the storm, in anticipation of “catastrophic flooding.” The National Weather Service placed the region in a “high risk” zone for excessive rainfall.



Additional rainfall predicted from Hanna in South Texas through Monday from the National Weather Service. (PivotalWeather)

Conditions will gradually improve over South Texas late Sunday into Monday, but meteorologists will once again be busy tracking a new tropical threat gelling over the tropical east Atlantic. That tropical wave, located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of Cabo Verde, will probably become Tropical Storm Isaias as it churns west toward the Lesser Antilles.

Tracking Hanna

At 7 a.m. Central time Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna crossed the Rio Grande into Tamaulipas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Storm surge warnings were dropped along the Texas coastline, but a tropical storm warning remained in effect between Baffin Bay, Texas and Barra el Mezquital, Mexico — about 50 miles south of Brownsville.

Moreover, a coastal flood warning was in effect where persistent onshore flow could exacerbate ongoing flooding at the time of high tide. “Significant” coastal flooding was forecast along the beaches of Kleberg, Nueces and San Patricio counties.

“Numerous roads will likely be closed,” wrote the National Weather Service. “Beach roads will be impassable. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated.”

Hanna will rapidly weaken as it becomes farther removed from the lukewarm waters of the gulf, stripped of its life-giving oceanic elixir. The storm will devolve into a remnant tropical depression Sunday afternoon or night, disintegrating entirely by Monday or Tuesday.



The GOES East weather satellite peers down on Tropical Storm Hanna on July 26, 2020. (Tropical Tidbits)

Until then, however, gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are still anticipated, with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour possible in some of the heaviest downpours in South Texas.

On Sunday morning, Doppler radar was tracking an extremely heavy band of rainfall from northern Mexico into Hidalgo and Willacy counties in Texas, about midway between McAllen and Brownsville along Highway 83. Radar estimated rainfall rates of 0.8 to 1.2 inches per hour in Texas, but up to 4 inches per hour across the border in the core of the band.

Closer to the coast, the National Weather Service in Brownsville issued a flash flood warning for portions of Cameron, Kenedy and Willacy counties in Southeast Texas, stating that “between 8 and 10 inches of rain have fallen since [Saturday]. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Winds will gradually diminish throughout the day in South Texas, but heavy rain will still continue.



Rotating “mesocyclones” can be seen on Doppler radar across northern Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico moving toward South Texas at 6:17 a.m. Central time on July 26, 2020. (RadarScope)

A couple of tornadoes may accompany any heavier elements of rainfall. Radar depicted numerous mesocyclones — or areas of rotation within downpours — that could produce tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect for South Texas through 10 p.m. Central time.

In Brownsville, winds will slacken during the evening hours Sunday, abating into the overnight and becoming calm with only scattered thunderstorms to start the workweek.

The first hurricane of an active season



The Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi is flooded during Hurricane Hanna on July 25, 2020. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller/AP)

When Hanna formed on Thursday evening, it demolished the record for the Atlantic’s earliest “H” storm since bookkeeping began, edging out Tropical Storm Harvey in 2005, which formed Aug. 3. This year’s record-busy start to the season has already featured the earliest “C,” “E,” “F” and “G” storms on record — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo.

Hanna formed as a “homegrown” system, taking advantage of anomalously warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening speedily between Thursday and its landfall on Saturday.

If it had lurked over the gulf’s warm waters for another day, the hurricane’s intensity would probably have been significantly higher and impacts even more severe.



A road is flooded in Corpus Christi as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on July 25, 2020. (Eric Gay/AP)

The storm surge was expected to range between three and five feet in many areas along the southeastern Texas coast. It appears that the storm surge in the hardest-hit areas peaked between three and four feet.

Hanna’s track took it through areas of comparatively low population density, the eye skirting south of Corpus Christi and north of Brownsville.

Another system to watch



A developing tropical wave 1,000 miles west-southwest of Cabo Verde had already acquired broad rotation on July 26, 2020 as seen in this GOES East satellite image. (Tropical Tidbits)

The hyperactive start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season looks to continue, with another tropical system already beginning to come together a thousand miles west of the African coast. The National Hurricane Center has estimated a 90 percent chance that the system will develop into a tropical depression — the precursor to a tropical storm — in the coming five days.

When Gonzalo briefly flared up and drifted west last week, its shower and thunderstorm activity helped impart greater moisture to the upper atmosphere. That will prevent dry air from choking off the upcoming system as it tries to develop, paving the way for it to move west and intensify. Data suggests the system could be one to watch for the Lesser Antilles, Bahamas, and, perhaps, the southeastern United States — but confidence is extremely low considering no storm has yet formed.

Gonzalo, meanwhile, collapsed before reaching the Leeward Islands.

Andrew Freedman contributed to this article.