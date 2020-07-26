

Hurricane Douglas nearing Hawaii during the early morning of July 26, 2020. (Weathernerds.org)

Hurricane Douglas is moving perilously close to the shores of Hawaii on Sunday, and may make landfall in one or more of the islands by Monday morning. Damaging winds, flooding from heavy rains, as well as pounding surf and a coastal storm surge are likely across the entire island chain.

The worst effects are expected to be across Oahu, Maui and Kauai, as the storm’s center moves west-northwest on a possible collision course with the state. The National Weather Service warned Sunday morning that the wind threat to Maui and Kauai in particular have increased from previous forecasts.

By tonight Eastern Time, Douglas is forecast to be sitting just north of Oahu as a hurricane with sustained winds of 80 to 85 mph. If it makes landfall there or on another Hawaiian island as a hurricane, it would become only the third storm to do so during the modern history of the state.

“On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near, or over, the islands from Maui to Kauai today and tonight,” wrote the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) in their early-morning advisory.



Key messages on Douglas as it strikes Hawaii today. (Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

As of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Douglas was about 235 miles due east from Honolulu or a little less than 100 miles to the north of the coast of the Big Island.

Hurricane warnings is are up for Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Nihau. Tropical storm warnings are active for the Big Island and Maui, with hurricane watches active for other islands in the far western part of the chain.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew through the storm throughout the night and found that Hurricane Douglas was not weakening like storms typically do when they approach Hawaii from the east, where waters are cooler and there tends to be strong upper level winds that can tear apart a hurricane’s inner core of thunderstorms.

As of 5 a.m. local time, the storm was a high-end Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Although Douglas traveled over cooler water over the past 48 hours, the storm continues to present a generally healthy appearance, the CPHC stated.



Water temperatures are warmer right around Hawaii compared to where Douglas has been in the last day or two. (Tropical Tidbits)

Waters are also somewhat warmer as the storm closes in on the islands, and they will continue to warm as the storm makes its closest pass.

In a Saturday news conference , Hawaii Gov. David Ige pledged “an all of government response.”

Even if the storm weakens more, Douglas could inflict “quite a lot of damage,” Chris Brenchley, directer of the CPHC, said.

Coronavirus complications

As is the case with Tropical Storm Hanna in Texas, Hurricane Douglas is striking a state that has been seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases. Saturday was the third day in a row with record high covid-19 cases, according to the Honolulu-Star Advertiser. State labs have suspended testing during the storm, with services expected to return early week.

Honolulu, located on Oahu, is opening 13 evacuation centers, the paper reported. City officials have taken covid-19 precautions in place, such as providing for social distancing. The Hawaii Convention Center is among locations being used. It can hold up to 1,600 people with covid-19 precautions in place.

'Life-threatening’ winds, waves and flooding rains

Douglas is a relatively small storm, but its expected proximity to the islands means they all will be affected. As of this morning, hurricane force winds extended up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical storm force winds were found as far as 105 miles from the center.

“A combination of higher than predicted water levels, storm surge, and warning-level surf will lead to significant beach erosion,” the National Weather Service Honolulu wrote.



Wave forecast as Hurricane Douglas skims the northern shore of Hawaii. (weatherbell.com)

Large waves have already been crashing into the northern shores of the island chain in recent days. Waves will build today, along with deadly rip currents. As the center passes, NWS is warning of a damaging storm surge up to three feet above the normal high tide level. The greatest storm surge risk should tend to be focused on the northeast shores of Oahu and the eastern half of Kauai.

Onshore in Oahu, where the storm is forecast to pass just miles away, strong to destructive winds are anticipated island wide. The worst wind impacts probably focus on the northern and leeward parts of the island. Honolulu is expecting sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to around 60 mph. Northern parts of the island could see wind gusts around 80 mph, along with torrential rainfall and dangerous flash flooding.

The Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu warned of “life-threatening” high winds in many areas closest to the predicted position of the storm center.



Wind swath forecast for Douglas from the European weather model. Small shifts can matter a lot. (weatherbell.com)

Widespread wind damage is possible in areas that are closer to the storm center. The mountainous terrain could create localized areas of enhanced winds due to wind tunnel-like effects of mountain passes.

While the storm will pass relatively quickly, rainfall totals of five to 10 inches are a good bet in the hardest hit spots, and some locations may reach 15 inches or more. Torrential rain is likely to lead to flash flooding, as well as flooded rivers and tributaries.

Hawaii’s location near cooler sea surface temperatures has historically protected it from anything but the rare hurricane strike. There have only been two hurricane landfalls in modern times; Category 1 Hurricane Dot in 1959 and Category 4 Iniki, which caused widespread damage on Kauai in 1992.

Due in large part to human-caused global warming, increasing water temperatures and a somewhat shifted storm track in a warming world may bring increased hurricane threats to Hawaii moving forward.