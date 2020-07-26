

Blue skies and butterflies. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Temperatures rose above the 90-degree mark in D.C. for the 24th time this month, just three days short of breaking the record, set in July 2011. You can already check off Monday if you’d like. Temperatures will be hovering close to 100 tomorrow, and the rise in humidity levels will push the heat index toward unhealthy levels.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Staying pretty tranquil overnight. It will be warm, of course, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-70s. Humidity will rise ever so slowly toward dawn, making it feel a bit muggy for early risers or night owls.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): It will be hotter and more humid than on Sunday, which means a heat advisory is likely to be issued for the region. Heat index values will be close to 105 degrees at times, with surface temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Warm and very muggy at night, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.