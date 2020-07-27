

Forecast highs on Monday from the National Weather Service.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 94 to 99.

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 94 to 99. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 70 to 78.

Mostly clear. Lows: 70 to 78. Tomorrow: Partly sunny and hot with late-day storms. Highs: 92 to 97.

Forecast in detail

The last week of July will resemble those that preceded it in offering no shortage of heat. Today and tomorrow are the hottest days, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s before high temperatures ease back toward 90 for the second half of the week. The cool front coming through late Tuesday is likely to trigger storms, while some more likely enter the picture later in the week.

Today (Monday): The sun beats down and temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by midday. During the afternoon, the mercury peaks in the blistering mid- to upper 90s. Humidity is moderately high (dew points mid- to upper 60s), but not oppressive, making the air feel a few degrees hotter than the actual temperature. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds and muggy and warm. Lows range from near 70 in our cooler spots to the mid- to upper 70s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny in the morning but clouds slowly build in the afternoon when some scattered storms could start to flare up. Highs are mostly in the mid-90s but it’s quite humid, making it feel like 100 or so. Storms that form could produce torrential rain and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms are likely, most numerous in the evening but perhaps sticking around through midnight or so. Lows are mild, ranging from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday dries out some, with more sunshine and slightly lower humidity. Highs should reach the low to mid-90s. Mostly clear at night, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday through Sunday will probably be pretty typical summer days with partly sunny skies, the chance for scattered late-day storms and highs close to 90. Thursday, Friday, and Sunday present the highest chance of storms, while Saturday more likely stays dry. Lows during this period are mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

