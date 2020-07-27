

The sun sets Saturday over Alexandria and the Potomac River. (Rob Shenk/Flickr)

On our 25th day of 90 degrees or greater, words to describe the situation feel increasingly overused. All I know for sure is that my personal tolerance seems to be dropping quicker than our average temperature. At least highs in the mid-90s today might be the peak of this current heat wave. There are silver linings everywhere.

Through tonight: Clouds that bubbled in the heat of the day will die off with sunset, leaving skies mostly clear tonight. There’s an outside chance of a shower into the evening, but the vast majority of folks will stay dry. Lows will range across the 70s, with mid- or upper 70s likely in the city.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be rather sunny early, but the high heat and high humidity combo will lead to cloud development as we warm up. There’s a better chance of an afternoon or evening storm, but activity should remain scattered. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind will be the main threats. The big news might be our near-guaranteed 26th 90-degree day of the month, as highs range from about 93 to 96 in most spots. Dew points in the low 70s will make it feel more like 100 to 105, although they may come down some in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.



The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

Tuesday storms: A marginal risk of severe weather is forecast for our region Tuesday. That’s a level one on a one to five scale. A low-pressure system traveling through Canada will trail some atmospheric energy through the Mid-Atlantic, setting the stage for the potential of some big thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center says, “Weak vertical shear will likely preclude storm organization, but isolated damaging wind gusts are still possible as a result of heavy precipitation loading and modest storm motions.”

Precipitation totals will probably be spotty, with some locations receiving little or none, while others pick up an inch or more.

