

Sprinklers on the Mall on a hot late July day. (Miki Jourdan/Flickr)

The heat this month has kept coming and coming and now has tied a record for its persistence. On Monday, Washington notched its 25th day hitting at least 90 degrees, tying the record for the most such days in a month.

Tuesday, it seems destined to surpass it.

The 90-degree milestone is just one of a number of impressive heat records that have been tested or smashed in recent weeks.

90-degree days pile up and summer has no “chill” at night

The 90-degree days have mounted over the course of three heat waves this month (defined as at least three consecutive days hitting 90 or higher). This first heat wave, which began in late June, lasted 20 days, the second-longest on record. The second heat wave spanned July 17 to 23, while we began yet another Saturday.

The 25 days hitting at least 90 degrees this month matches the record mark from 2011. In addition to being the most 90-degree days in July, it also exceeds the record count in all Junes and Augusts. The number of 90-degree days during this month alone exceeds 35 percent of summers on record.

When we tack on the nine 90-degree days in June, there have been 34 such days this year, so far, about 12 more than normal.

The 90-degree count is coasting toward its annual average with many weeks of summer remaining. The average is 36 days using data from 1981 to 2010, but that will bump to 40 days next year based on the numbers from 1991 to 2020.

Temperatures have also been persistently warm at night, where a record for duration is in jeopardy.



Climate perspectives from the Southeast Regional Climate Center show that D.C.'s weather has been more like Houston lately. (SERCC)

Monday marked the 31st straight day with lows at or above 70 degrees in Washington. That’s the third-longest streak on record, and it seems we should blow by the standing record of 35 days in 2016 based on the forecast.

Our temperatures have most resembled summer conditions in Houston in recent weeks, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

The heat in historical context

There was some time spent discussing how the 20-day heat wave from June 26 to July 15, while very long, was not all that intense. In fact, the average temperature during that heat wave was the lowest among Washington’s historically long events. But after that heat wave ended, the latest rounds of heat are changing the narrative.

When Washington hit at least 96 degrees five days in a row to start last week, the streak tied as the seventh-longest with temperatures that high.

Both Dulles and Baltimore put up six days in a row of 95 or higher. At Dulles, that streak tied for the second-longest on record (since 1963). In Baltimore, it tied for the sixth-longest (since 1872). In Baltimore, all those days were 96 or higher, which is tied for third-longest such streak.



Temperatures as compared to normal over the past 10 days. (weatherbell.com)

In the past 10 days, Washington has picked up six (soon to be seven or more) days at or above 95 degrees. The annual average is 12. The high of the streak, 99 degrees, is about equivalent to its annual hottest. Baltimore reached 100 on two days.

July to finish among hottest on record during what will probably be a historically hot summer

It’s a near-certainty that July 2020 will finish among the top four hottest Julys on record. Third place seems most likely.

Using National Weather Service forecast numbers for the rest of the month, a projection of 83.8 degrees for the average temperature puts this July between 2012, which ranked second-hottest, and 2010, which ranked fourth-hottest. July 2011 is the record-holder, with 84.5 degrees.

By the time this month is over, the four hottest Julys on record will have occurred since 2010.

This month should also finish safely above the hottest August on record, and no Junes have been close. In other words, July 2020 will probably be Washington’s third-hottest month ever observed.

For the summer overall, Washington’s average temperature is running fourth-warmest on record. Unless August offers an unusually cool surprise, it seems probable that this summer will rank among the top 10 hottest, the seventh such instance since 2010.