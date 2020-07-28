

Forecast highs on Tuesday from the National Weather Service. (Pivotal Weather)

*Heat advisory for Calvert and Charles counties in Maryland from noon to 7 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday*

Express forecast

Today: Sunny start, clouds later with thunderstorms. Highs: 92 to 97.

Forecast in detail

Our sizzling slow-cooker summer continues to boil, with the highest temperature and humidity combo of the week occurring today, triggering a round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow brings a break in the humidity, but sunshine should still drive temperatures into the 90s before another round of higher humidity and storms on Thursday. By Friday, we’ve got a shot to repeat last week’s crowning achievement: a day when the temperature failed to clear the 80s. The weekend may not be quite as hot either, with 80s to near 90 and just a chance of thunderstorms at times.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hot and more humid conditions with highs into the low to mid-90s by early to midafternoon as dew points climb into the low 70s. The heat index again rises above 100 by midday and into the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms pop up around the area in the afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Away from any thunderstorms, expect mainly light winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening showers and thunderstorms should ebb before midnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds start to come from the west at 5 to 10 mph later at night. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Humidity goes on a brief hiatus, but the heat holds as mostly sunny skies send highs to the low to mid-90s. The lower humidity means dew points in the low 60s instead of low 70s, which will keep the heat index lower. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with light winds from the southwest bring more humidity back into the area. Low temperatures settle to near 70 or in the mid-70s right in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday sends us back into the soup with high humidity, partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s again with hotter heat indexes. A chance of afternoon to evening thunderstorms returns, too. Thursday night is muggy and warm, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is the final day of July, and recent forecast trends favor a relatively cooler day for a change, with mostly cloudy conditions as highs hold in the 80s, although humidity is still moderate (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) and we run the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with lows ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of August isn’t quite as hot as recent weather has been, with highs in the 80s to near 90 for daytime highs and lows in the 60s to low 70s. Both days should see partly sunny skies, moderate humidity and widely scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

