Through tonight: It can’t be ruled out that more storms may form over the next few hours. Any shower or storm can contain heavy rain, which could cause some localized flooding. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light from the northwest.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies will be mostly sunny, although we may see some midday-into-afternoon cloud buildup. I think we will stay storm-free. Highs will head for the low 90s or so. The thermometer could close in on the mid-90s in the city. Winds will be from the southwest about 5 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
