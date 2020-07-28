Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

The beat goes on. Even though I’m keeping count of the 90-degree days, it’s becoming a bit of a blur. Day 26 this month felt like many of the other days. Hot, humid, with some storms around. Those storms tend to continue to focus to the south this evening, but we will watch for some stragglers in the immediate area or north.

Through tonight: It can’t be ruled out that more storms may form over the next few hours. Any shower or storm can contain heavy rain, which could cause some localized flooding. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light from the northwest.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies will be mostly sunny, although we may see some midday-into-afternoon cloud buildup. I think we will stay storm-free. Highs will head for the low 90s or so. The thermometer could close in on the mid-90s in the city. Winds will be from the southwest about 5 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

