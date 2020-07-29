Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Same sun and heat, but somewhat lower humidity equals somewhat higher digit. Storms should take a break.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, hot, a bit less humid. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, increasing humidity. Lows: 70s.
  • Tomorrow: More humid, late-day chance of storms. Highs: Low-to-mid 90s.

Forecast in detail

Remember the good ol’ days, when we were racking up 90-degree days, but with highs only barely reaching or surpassing 90? We’ve now seen the high in D.C. well into the 90s — reaching 93 or higher — on 10 of the past 12 days. We’ve got a chance to add to that total today and tomorrow as our record-setting July continues, before we cool off just a bit Friday into the weekend. We’ll see some showers and storms along the way as well.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): With mostly sunny skies, morning temperatures quickly rise through the 70s into the 80s. We’re still plenty hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. But it doesn’t feel as bad as yesterday, with somewhat lower humidity (dew points dropping into the 60s) thanks to a light breeze from the northwest. Radar should stay quiet. Confidence: High

Tonight: Light winds from the south send the humidity somewhat higher again during the evening and overnight. Skies should remain mostly clear with lows in the 70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Highs head for the low to mid-90s again under partly sunny skies. But with higher humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s), the heat index is a more significant factor again, topping out in the upper 90s to near 100. Low pressure approaching from the west brings a chance of a few showers and storms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms remain possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise it’s another muggy one, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We finally get a break in the pattern Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy and cooler day. Still fairly humid, though, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and the chance of scattered showers and storms. An isolated shower or storm could linger Friday night, with slightly cooler lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

For a change, we’re not talking about scorching heat this weekend. Just your more typical highs near 90 with moderate to high humidity. And a chance of scattered showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Saturday night lows fall back to near 70. Confidence: Medium