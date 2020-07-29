AD

Today (Wednesday): With mostly sunny skies, morning temperatures quickly rise through the 70s into the 80s. We’re still plenty hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. But it doesn’t feel as bad as yesterday, with somewhat lower humidity (dew points dropping into the 60s) thanks to a light breeze from the northwest. Radar should stay quiet. Confidence: High

Tonight: Light winds from the south send the humidity somewhat higher again during the evening and overnight. Skies should remain mostly clear with lows in the 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Highs head for the low to mid-90s again under partly sunny skies. But with higher humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s), the heat index is a more significant factor again, topping out in the upper 90s to near 100. Low pressure approaching from the west brings a chance of a few showers and storms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms remain possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise it’s another muggy one, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We finally get a break in the pattern Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy and cooler day. Still fairly humid, though, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and the chance of scattered showers and storms. An isolated shower or storm could linger Friday night, with slightly cooler lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium