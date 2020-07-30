Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Abundant sunshine allows heat to build up quickly. Clouds are likely to start popping up in the afternoon but not before highs hit the low-to mid 90s. Humidity is on the uncomfortable side with dew points near 70. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Showers and thundershowers could arrive by evening and continue at times through the night with some locally heavy downpours possible. Winds are generally light and lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Scattered showers and storms are a threat through the day but there are also likely to be considerable dry intervals. The clouds and rain hold highs to the lower-to-mid 80s. Humidity remains on the high side with dew points still around 70. Breezes are minimal. Confidence: Medium

AD

Tomorrow night: Clouds remain abundant but showers are much more isolated in nature. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday should start out on the sunny side but clouds pop up by midday. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely to develop by afternoon but may focus more south of Washington and are probably less numerous than Friday. Highs should creep up to the mid-to-upper 80s making relatively high humidity less than kind. Scattered showers/thundershowers linger into the night, likely hampering chances of seeing the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter trio in the southeast in the evening. Lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Showers/thundershowers remain possible Sunday, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. Warmer air edges in from the south pushing highs into the upper 80s in much of the area with some spots potentially reaching 90. Overnight lows are mainly in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium