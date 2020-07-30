Tropical storm warnings remain up over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and are in effect for much of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos as well as the southeastern and central Bahamas. A tropical storm watch has also been hoisted for the Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos Islands, which were devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, Florida and the southeastern United States are carefully watching the track of Isaias, with a close shave or landfall among the range of possibilities at the start of next week.

“There is a risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge along portions of the U.S. east coast beginning this weekend in Florida and spreading northward to the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic states early next week,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Thursday.

How close Isaias passes to the Southeast U.S. and whether or not it approaches hurricane strength is largely predicated with its recovery after encountering the mountains of Hispaniola.

The Sunshine State, where Isaias will make its closest approach this weekend, has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past two months, and in total has logged more than 450,000 confirmed cases, trailing only California. The virus makes storm preparations, particularly evacuation decisions and the opening of storm shelters, particularly difficult due to social distancing requirements.

On Wednesday, the state reported 9,446 new cases and 217 new deaths, making Florida the first state to exceed 200 deaths in a single day since that grim milestone was last recorded in early May. During just the past seven days, the state has logged 71,804 new cases and nearly 1,000 new deaths from the virus, according to a Washington Post database.

Isaias became the fifth named storm to form during July, tied with 2005 for the most on record, and the earliest "I" storm on record by more than a week. 2020 has also featured the earliest-forming C, E, F, and G storms on record in the Atlantic — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, and Gonzalo.

Isaias blasts Puerto Rico

Intense rains were falling across the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico early on Thursday, with a number of flash flood warnings in effect. San Juan was included in a flash flood warning, with 2 to 4 inches estimated to have fallen through about 8 a.m.. A few spots in southeastern Puerto Rico had seen closer to half a foot, with bands of tropical downpours producing 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.

Significant flooding was reported in Cabo Rojo, a neighborhood in southeastern Puerto Rico south of Mayagüez.

The wet weather is likely to make a dent in Puerto Rico’s rainfall deficit. Roughly a quarter of the island is experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. 140,000 residents found themselves facing strict water rationing at the start of July.

The stormy weather has been blamed for power outages to more than 300,000 customers according to the Associated Press.

Rainfall is likely to taper down during east to west during the afternoon hours Thursday, with a few remnant downpours. Any of the lingering showers or thunderstorms may rotate, yielding a low-end tornado or waterspout risk. The National Weather Service in San Juan issued several marine warnings where possible waterspouts were detected via Doppler radar.

Isaias lopsided and ragged as center reforms

At 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center pinned Isaias’ center about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Much of its heavy thunderstorm activity was blossoming west-northwest through the Mona Passage between Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 60 mph, though are likely displaced quite far from the system’s disheveled center of circulation.

Isaias was slightly better organized Thursday morning than it was on Wednesday, but it is still having issues. A look at reconnaissance data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft reveals very weak low-level winds — in some cases less than 15 mph — surrounding Isaias’ attempt at a true low-level center.

However, a new center of circulation could be forming, which would help Isaias to strengthen if it survives its passage over the Dominican Republic.

Haiti and the Dominican Republic

As Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Haiti and the Dominican Republic, widespread heavy rain and scattered flash flooding is possible. 3 to 6 inches is possible in Haiti, with 4 to 8 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic. A few totals nearing ten inches are possible in eastern Hispaniola.

In Haiti, where severe deforestation has weakened the structural stability of hillsides, mudslides could become a very real danger.

Ordinarily, a ragged system would be shredded by the mountains of the Dominican Republic. But Isaias has a better-defined mid-level center as visible on microwave satellite imagery, which could help reform a low-level center in the lee of Hispaniola on Thursday afternoon.

Assuming that occurs, meteorologists and weather models will likely begin to get a much better handle on where Isaias is going.

Bahamas and Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias will pull to the northwest Thursday, drifting over the Southeast Bahamas by Thursday night. It will spend much of Friday and Saturday working up the chain of the Bahamas. Heavy rain and high winds are possible.

The system will likely accrue strength gradually, but some wind shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — could slow this process on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Isaias to be approaching hurricane strength as is approaches Southeast Florida on Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds.

“Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect South Florida Saturday morning, potentially resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

While winds at the core may be near 70 mph, gusts just outside the center will range between 40 and 50 mph. That means subtle shifts in the storm track will have a big impact on what Florida winds up with.

Florida plans to suspend covid-19 testing at all of its statewide locations beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday on account of the storm.

Southeast U.S. coastline

Late in the weekend into early next week, Isaias will likely begin to turn to the north and eventually north-northeast as it parallels the Southeast coast.

While early, there is growing concern that Isaias could very easily surprise meteorologists, taking advantage of anomalously warm water temperatures and intensifying more than expected. A hurricane landfall in the Carolinas is certainly not out of the question, though confidence remains low.

With a dip in the jet stream to the west, it appears Isaias could be scooped up near the East Coast. How far west it meanders depends on the strength of Atlantic high pressure, which will keep Isaias to its west. A stronger, farther west ridge of high pressure means Isaias tracks closer to or over the coast.