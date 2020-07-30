Through tonight: A lot of rain is lined up to our west. How much it will make it here is still up for some debate. Isolated showers or storms early this evening will turn to a more widespread rain risk tonight. It could still end up a bit hit-or-miss, with the heaviest totals (perhaps past one inch) in any storms, especially if an area gets hit multiple times. Low to mid-70s should do it for lows in most spots.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be cloudy and downright chilly — if you count chilly as temperatures not racing toward 90. A good chunk of the day we may be dealing with rain, although we’ll have to watch where the frontal boundary sets up. If it’s far enough south, we might not see a lot, as the heavy activity focuses south. In other scenarios, we could end up with enough for some flood risk, with another inch or more possible in spots. Believe it or not, highs might get stuck somewhere close to 80.

See ya, 90s: Our pattern is finally legitimately changing, at least for a while. With upper-level low pressure increasingly anchored to our west, we’ll likely see multiple rounds of rain ahead. The first is on our doorstep, and more seems a decent bet tomorrow. Though a good chunk of central Virginia in particular ranks from very dry to drought, the immediate area has seen a fair amount of rain in recent weeks. If the heavier rain does indeed target the local area, flooding may become an issue as soon as tonight or tomorrow.