Through tonight: A couple of showers will continue to dot the region this evening. Most spots around here won’t see much or any rain, but a few could see some quick downpours. It will remain muggy, but a coolish muggy. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. If we keep the day’s low at or above 70 and snag another tomorrow, we’ve got the record for the most 70-plus lows in a row on record (35 is the current record, tomorrow would be 36).

Tomorrow (Saturday): The area should remain just north of the weak front in the area during the morning, which means clouds will be numerous. With less in the way of rain expected, temperatures will rise to the low and mid-80s. We’ll need to watch positioning of the front in the area as it may play a role in a severe storm threat, with storms tending to focus near or south of it. Rotating supercell thunderstorms will be possible before storms tend to merge into the evening. That means all hazards, including large hail and an isolated tornado, are possible. Clouds will be numerous into the night and showers may continue, especially early, as lows fall to the 70s.

Sunday: The front in the area shifts back northward. That should promote more in the way of sunshine and warmer temperatures. There will also be high humidity and the risk of afternoon storms. Highs are in the near-90-to-low-90s zone.