This is a developing story and will be updated.

Isaias, the earliest ninth named storm on record in the Atlantic, has worked its way through the Caribbean. It is predicted to track perilously close to Florida this weekend and the rest of the East Coast next week.

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a hurricane, and tropical storm warnings were upgraded to hurricane warnings for the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas.

“Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the southeastern Bahamas overnight, [and over the] central and northwestern Bahamas late Friday and Saturday,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

