Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Clouds rule. We could see periods of sun as well. Showers become increasingly likely in the afternoon, and possibly a storm or two as well. Any activity before 5 p.m. or so should be rather isolated. After that, we may have a window for some stronger or even severe storms. Odds of that are better to the south or west, where a front may be hanging out. Any strong activity could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado. Highs make the low to mid-80s as humidity remains high. Winds are out of the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Tonight: A strong to severe storm risk may continue into the late evening before waning. Rain odds may end up being the best from evening into the overnight as storms to the south run this way and weaken in the process. Lows range from about 72 to 77. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on more sunshine than today, and more heat. This is thanks to the frontal boundary in the region lifting back to the north. I think most spots stay dry, but showers and storms could trickle in from the west late, especially in western parts of the region. Before that, highs make the low to mid-90s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy, although clouds may increase late. There’s a small chance of a few showers toward morning. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead