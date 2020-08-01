Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): Clouds rule. We could see periods of sun as well. Showers become increasingly likely in the afternoon, and possibly a storm or two as well. Any activity before 5 p.m. or so should be rather isolated. After that, we may have a window for some stronger or even severe storms. Odds of that are better to the south or west, where a front may be hanging out. Any strong activity could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado. Highs make the low to mid-80s as humidity remains high. Winds are out of the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: A strong to severe storm risk may continue into the late evening before waning. Rain odds may end up being the best from evening into the overnight as storms to the south run this way and weaken in the process. Lows range from about 72 to 77. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Sunday): Plan on more sunshine than today, and more heat. This is thanks to the frontal boundary in the region lifting back to the north. I think most spots stay dry, but showers and storms could trickle in from the west late, especially in western parts of the region. Before that, highs make the low to mid-90s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy, although clouds may increase late. There’s a small chance of a few showers toward morning. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Things turn trickier by Monday and Tuesday. The front is still hung up in the region. Add in an upper-level low pressure to the west and a tropical system offshore, and it mean all sorts of potential weirdness in the forecast. For now, it seems like the best shot of interacting with the storm itself would be Tuesday, although it could certainly stay far enough east to miss us for the most part. However, periodic heavy rain could set up as soon as Monday, depending on where the storm and front mingle. Both days seem likely to get stuck in the low-and-mid 80s, thanks to plentiful clouds. Stay tuned. Confidence: Low