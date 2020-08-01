As of Saturday morning, computer models tend to favor a track closer to the bay, and a heavy rainfall scenario.

In addition to heavy rain, parts of the region could also experience gusty winds over 30 mph on Tuesday, especially east of Interstate 95, if the storm center tracks near the bay or over the Delmarva. However, widespread damaging winds will be unlikely, as the storm will have transited over land through eastern North Carolina and southern Virginia, causing weakening.

How much rain are we talking about? The current the National Weather Service forecast projects a widespread 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts to half a foot. That would be enough to cause areas of flooding, especially of small streams and in poor drainage areas.

The heaviest amounts would likely occur east of I-95.

Here are amounts projected from different models for the District through Wednesday:

American: 3.4 inches

European: 3.1 inches

UKMet: 2.6 inches

Canadian: 1.2 inches

The exact timing of the rainfall is still coming into focus but showers could begin in the region on Monday morning or afternoon, arriving south to north, with the heaviest rain on Tuesday, tapering off by the evening.

The rain will come not only Isaias itself but also from moisture surging out ahead of it, interacting with a front stalled over the region. This could result in enhanced rainfall late Monday into early Tuesday, well before the heavy rains from Isaias itself arrive.

Thunderstorms ahead of the storm on Monday afternoon and evening could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. Then some locally strong winds could occur within Isaias’s rain bands on Tuesday, especially east of Washington.

As the track of Isaias is expected to be along or just east of the Chesapeake, we do not expect a major storm surge (rising water for coastal areas) for the shores along the bay and Tidal Potomac. However, if the track shifts west of Washington (unlikely, but not impossible), minor to moderate coastal flooding could be possible.

Implications for coastal zones from Outer Banks to Jersey Shore

Many Washingtonians may be vacationing this week at the Mid-Atlantic beaches, from North Carolina’s Outer Banks through the Delmarva and into southern New Jersey. Heavy rain, coastal flooding and tropical-storm-force winds are possible in all of these areas between late Sunday night and early Wednesday.

The worst weather should only last 12 to 24 hours in these areas, so canceling trips is unnecessary unless the forecast changes. But be prepared to spend a day or so indoors and/or delay arrival until after the storm passes. It’s important to monitor the forecast, heed the advice of local officials and avoid travel during the worst of the storm.

Of all the Mid-Atlantic beaches, conditions may be the worst along the Outer Banks. Dare County, N.C., is advising visitors to consider delaying arrival until after the storm passes and is considering whether it will require evacuations.