In Florida, hurricane warnings have been hoisted from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Brevard county line. This places West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Vero Beach and Melbourne in the hurricane warning.

Meanwhile, a storm surge watch covers the zone from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach. The surge is the storm driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land which could lead to several feet of coastline inundation.

Since Friday, the storm has drenched the southeastern and central Bahamas, buffeting the islands with hurricane-force winds, while also likely producing several feet of storm surge inundation. The northwest Bahamas will contend with the brunt of Isaias on Saturday as it closes in on Florida where a landfall is possible Saturday night or Sunday.

The tropical threat comes as the Sunshine State continues to grapple with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a state of emergency for counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

He said that the state is prepared to open shelters while ensuring proper protocols be taken in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

North Carolina may also be hit hard by the storm from Monday into Tuesday, where Isaias could make a second landfall after slamming the Florida coast. A mandatory evacuation for Ocracoke Island has been ordered beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency and urged anyone who needs to evacuate to stay with family and friends or at a hotel, if possible, because of social distancing precautions at shelters.

Isaias now and its track and intensity forecast

As of the predawn hours Saturday, Isaias was less than 100 miles south of Nassau in the Bahamas headed to the northwest. The National Hurricane Center wrote the storm was encountering some hostile wind shear, disrupting its organization. However, as it was passing over very warm waters, the Center predicted modest strengthening on its approach to Florida.

After the storm makes its closest approach to Florida Peninsula, potentially making landfall Saturday night or early Sunday, slow weakening is predicted. By Monday morning, Isaias may drop to strong tropical storm intensity as it is departing Florida’s northeast shores.

On its track up the East Coast up through the Gulf of Maine, the Hurricane Center calls for Isaias to persist as a strong tropical storm. The intensity forecast, however, is uncertain and depends on how much time the storm spends over the ocean, which is abnormally warm. Waters from the Mid-Atlantic southward are more than warm enough to support a hurricane.

While much warmer than normal, water temperatures north of the Mid-Atlantic would be expected to result in gradual weakening as Isaias passes through.

Impacts on Florida

Although Isaias is forecast to make its closest pass to Florida Saturday night into Sunday, rain is expected to begin in southeast Florida by Saturday morning.

Some models bring Isaias’s center far enough west that a landfall would occur in Florida but it could also just scrape along the coast.

The Hurricane Center predicts a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, with 1 to 3 feet projected from north Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet. The biggest surge is expected just north of where the center makes its closest approach to land.

Damaging wind gusts topping 70 mph could occur along the Florida coastline if the storm makes landfall, but would be somewhat less if the center stays offshore.

Heavy rainfall is predicted to unload a broad two to four inches with localized six-inch amounts in eastern Florida over the weekend. This could lead to “potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, across South to east-Central Florida,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

Impacts from Georgia through the Carolinas and Virginia Tidewater

Sunday night through Monday, Isaias will parallel the coast of the southeastern U.S. and potentially make landfall in the eastern Carolinas late Monday.

Heavy rain and flooding, strong winds and storm surge are possible in coastal Georgia, South Carolina, eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

The Hurricane Center predicts two to four inches of rain and isolated amounts to 6 inches in this zone, except just 1 to 2 inches in southeast Georgia. Where the heaviest rain falls, isolated flash, river and/or urban flooding could occur.

Virginia to Maine

From the Delmarva Peninsula to coastal Maine, tropical storm conditions are also possible from Isaias between late Monday and Wednesday from south to north. This may include very heavy rainfall, strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding.

Even areas somewhat inland from the coast, including the Interstate 95 corridor, could also see heavy rainfall depending on Isaias’s exact track.

The extremely moist air transported north by Isaias will also interact with a cold front preceding an approaching dip in the jet stream. That will help to focus the rainfall, and will probably cause at least isolated flooding issues.

Storm sheltering during a pandemic

The ongoing covid-19 pandemic complicates the decisions both of local emergency management officials tasked with ordering evacuations and opening shelters, and the residents who may find themselves forced to use them.

On Thursday, the American Meteorological Society released guidance on sheltering during the covid-19 pandemic, stressing “if you evacuate to a shelter, you are responsible for your health.” The document notes, however, that states and municipalities that open shelters will most likely provide for social distancing and mask use, among other precautions.

They recommended that residents procure and bring their own sanitation supplies, while also following CDC recommendations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) plans to rely less on deployed field teams in areas where community spread of covid-19 is occurring, instead processing damage claims remotely. In addition, storm planning documents encourage officials to consider ordering those not vulnerable to storm surge or other flooding impacts to shelter in place.

Of the states most likely to be affected by the storm, Florida is in the worst shape when it comes to coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. North Carolina ranks 16th on the list of states.

Impacts on Puerto Rico

On Wednesday and Thursday, Isaias blew through Puerto Rico as a gusty tropical storm, deluging the islands with significant flooding rainfall that caused damage in Puerto Rico. Doppler radar estimated up to eight inches fell.

The storm knocked power out to more than 400,000 residents on the island and some 150,000 also lost water service for a time.

Isaias in historical perspective

Isaias became the ninth named Atlantic storm of 2020, which doesn’t usually develop until closer to early October. It’s the earliest “I” storm on record by more than a week, and the latest domino to topple in a season that’s also brought the earliest-forming C, E, F and G storms on record in the Atlantic — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo. Including Isaias, 2020 has produced five named storms in July, tied for the most on record with 2005.