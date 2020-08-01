The threat of hazardous weather may continue until Tuesday, as we watch Isaias’s impact on our region, too.

Through tonight: Hit-or-miss storms are expected this evening — mostly between about 7 and 11 p.m. A few could be severe with flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts, and hail. Even a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rain may start earliest west and southwest of town, and slowly move toward the northeast later in the evening. A warm front is the main culprit, advancing northeastward through the region. Not everyone will see storms.

AD

AD

Mugginess increases toward sultry levels. Dew points could hit or exceed the very humid 75-degree mark, adding discomfort to low temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s hot and very humid behind our overnight warm front. We should see a bit more sunshine than clouds, which further helps boost us into the low to mid-90s for high temperatures. Late day has the highest chance for showers and storms. Of the thunderstorms that move in again from the western part of our region, a few could have flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts — perhaps even some small hail.

Southwest breezes may be noticeable, gusting above 15 to perhaps 20 mph at times in the afternoon. We’ll also need to watch the combination of heat and humidity — the heat index — which could approach the near-dangerous 105-degree threshold in a couple of spots. Hydrate, please!

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Isaias may impact the entire East Coast

AD

AD

In case you have not seen all of our Isaias coverage, make sure you start with the latest update on East Coast impacts. By the time the tropical cyclone arrives in the Mid-Atlantic, it should mainly be a heavy rain threat for our region, with flooding concerns even ahead of Isaias from potentially severe storms over the next few days. Not ideal.