Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Early clouds should give way to a good deal of sun by late morning and afternoon, while an increasing breeze from the south bumps the humidity even higher. Afternoon highs hit the mid-90s or so, and with dew points in the sweaty mid-70s, it’ll feel like 100 to 105 at times. Ooof. Those southerly winds increase to around 10-15 mph during the afternoon, so at least there’s a breeze. Showers and storms could be approaching from the southwest toward dinnertime. Confidence: High

Tonight: Shower and storm chances are on the rise as we head into the evening, mainly after 6 p.m. or so. Some of these could be strong to severe with very heavy rain and potentially damaging winds. Knowing my luck, you can probably bet on some boomers right around 8 p.m., when the kids are supposed to go to bed. Shower and storm chances diminish after midnight, with overnight lows in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): The forecast gets more complicated as tropical moisture surges toward us from the south ahead of Isaias. We could end up staying mostly dry through the morning hours, with shower and storm chances gradually increasing during the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures down a bit, but we should get enough sun peeking through to push highs to the mid-80s to near 90 with plenty of humidity. Winds come from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the evening and overnight, even with the core of Isaias still to our south. A steadier area of heavy rain could develop toward dawn. We’re socked in with clouds through the night with temperatures in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The core of the rainfall associated with Isaias looks to head right toward the D.C. metro area or just to the east, although the storm track could still shift of a bit. As of now heavy rain seems like a good bet Tuesday morning into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. If the current track holds, some areas could see around 2-4 inches of rain and potentially more with some flooding possible. Winds could turn rather gusty Tuesday afternoon and night along the Chesapeake Bay, with a brief period of tropical storm-force winds possible on the Eastern Shore. The rain should be exiting by evening, with Tuesday night lows in the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium