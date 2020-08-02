Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Remaining mostly sunny, hot and humid through the rest of the day. Scattered showers and storms will start to pop around the area sometime after 5 p.m. Most of these hit-or-miss storms will just be heavy rainmakers. It will be cloudy and muggy overnight, with temperatures and dew points in the low 70s.
Tomorrow (Monday): It will be mostly cloudy and humid for much of the first part of the day, save for some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s, with uncomfortable humidity levels. Rain chances will increase quite dramatically as we head toward the second half of the day and especially overnight as Isaias gets closer. Heavy rain will be with us for sure overnight tomorrow, with anywhere from three to six inches of rain possible by Tuesday.
