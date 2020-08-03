The Apple Fire produced a smoke column so enormous that it could be seen from San Diego, coastal Orange County and Palm Springs, reaching 30,000 feet as smoke also blanketed parts of Arizona, up to 300 miles away. What started as small brush fires on Friday afternoon quickly evolved into a major incident that drew firefighting resources from across the state and forced the evacuations of nearly 8,000 people.

Amid triple-digit temperatures, burning vegetation produced updrafts that formed pyrocumulus clouds high in the atmosphere. This vertical plume of rising hot air and billowing smoke eventually became the primary force of the fire, known as a “plume-dominated” fire because it remains stronger than ambient winds in the area.

Unlike wind-driven fires that move with the direction of the wind, plume-dominated fires can be unpredictable, spreading in any direction — and in extreme cases can generate their own thunderstorms. At one point, the Apple Fire had up to four visible smoke columns, although no thunderstorms formed.

“It’s an interesting scenario and reminds me a lot of summer 2018, when the Holy and Cranston fires erupted in light, normal daily winds but very hot temperatures in late July and early August,” said Alex Tardy, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

Those 2018 blazes were also explosive, plume-dominated fires that burned a combined 36,275 acres in Riverside and Orange counties. They occurred during a notoriously hot summer, which also spawned the Carr Fire and the Ranch Fire in Northern California, two of the largest fires in the state’s history.

Tardy said the fire potential is high in Southern California’s inland mountains, where the Apple Fire still burns, for several reasons. Ample precipitation over the last two wet seasons resulted in dense vegetation growth, but that vegetation has dried out considerably since the last major rainfall in April. Eight heat waves in the spring and summer, along with a rare June Santa Ana wind event, have accelerated the drying.

Tyler Salas, a fire weather meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services branch in Riverside, said the July heat waves have had an impact on plant moisture.

“The fuels throughout the area now are well below average,” he said, adding that they are near the 10th percentile, a level that is considered highly or “critically” flammable by fire scientists.

Both Tardy and Salas said the absence of monsoonal thunderstorms, which can provide much-needed wetting rains to mountain areas from July through September, have contributed to overall dry conditions.

California has recorded a 500 percent increase in the extent of burned area since the 1970s, but precipitation changes are not considered the most important driver of that trend. A 2019 study found that human-caused warming has increased the potential for big wildfires in California by enhancing evaporation, which draws moisture from soils and plants.