* Tropical storm watch | Flash flood watch tonight thru Tuesday evening | Coastal flood watch *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: While humid, morning isn’t terrible. But showers increase in the afternoon.

Express forecast

  • Today: Showers, possible thunder, increasing in the afternoon. Highs: 84 to 88.
  • Tonight: Periodic downpours, increasing overnight. Lows: 70 to 75.
  • Tomorrow: Very heavy rain. Strong winds in eastern areas. Highs: 75 to 80.

Forecast in detail

Isaias is poised to deliver extremely heavy rainfall over the region, with showers associated with the storm’s moisture beginning as soon as this afternoon. Downpours will increase in coverage and intensity tonight before widespread heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In addition, areas east of Interstate 95, especially close to the bay, could see tropical-storm-force wind gusts, topping 40 mph. The storm will pass Tuesday night with typical warm, humid August weather in its wake.

Today (Monday): Most of us see a dry morning and some partial sunshine, but scattered showers could begin to pop up in our southern areas as we’re approaching midday. During the afternoon, while it won’t rain everywhere all the time, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms flare up. They’re likely to contain heavy downpours and brief strong gusts of wind. It’s humid with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periodic showers and storms are likely with heavy downpours. The coverage and intensity of rain increase during the predawn hours. A half-inch to an inch of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Repeated waves of heavy rain are likely, and some thunder is possible. Rain may be particularly intense in the afternoon, especially along and east of Interstate 95. During this time, winds may also become gusty, reaching 20 to 35 mph along the Interstate 95 corridor and perhaps 35 to 55 mph for our counties adjacent to the bay, where downed trees and power outages could occur. Several inches of rain could fall across the region as highs struggle to reach 80. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain will likely taper off quickly from southwest to northeast during the evening as the storm speeds off. Skies are mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 70 Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We settle into a seasonable early August weather pattern Wednesday through Sunday. Each day should have partly sunny skies and moderately humid conditions, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, a slight reprieve from our near constant 90s in July. Isolated to scattered pop-up storms are possible each day with the highest odds on Friday (60 percent) and the best chance of staying dry on Wednesday. Overnight lows are generally between the mid-60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium