Today (Monday): Most of us see a dry morning and some partial sunshine, but scattered showers could begin to pop up in our southern areas as we’re approaching midday. During the afternoon, while it won’t rain everywhere all the time, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms flare up. They’re likely to contain heavy downpours and brief strong gusts of wind. It’s humid with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periodic showers and storms are likely with heavy downpours. The coverage and intensity of rain increase during the predawn hours. A half-inch to an inch of rain could fall, with locally higher amounts. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Repeated waves of heavy rain are likely, and some thunder is possible. Rain may be particularly intense in the afternoon, especially along and east of Interstate 95. During this time, winds may also become gusty, reaching 20 to 35 mph along the Interstate 95 corridor and perhaps 35 to 55 mph for our counties adjacent to the bay, where downed trees and power outages could occur. Several inches of rain could fall across the region as highs struggle to reach 80. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain will likely taper off quickly from southwest to northeast during the evening as the storm speeds off. Skies are mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 70 Confidence: Medium

A look ahead