Though Isaias is escaping north from the tropics, it is unlikely to weaken much as it rides up the Atlantic coastline. It may tap into energy from the jet stream, which will compensate for the cooler sea surface temperatures. There’s even a chance that “sting jet” winds could lead to an unusually strong, brief period of significant northwesterly wind gusts on the system’s backside. Hurricane force winds would be possible if that occurred.

Along the coast, the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land or surge may result in up to several feet of inundation. The biggest surge is predicted just north of where the storm makes landfall, likely between Charleston and Wilmington, N.C. on Monday night. But coastal flooding could be an issue all the way into New England.

Florida, meanwhile, narrowly escaped a more significant impact, Isaias lurking ominously offshore for more than a day and flirting with hurricane strength. In the end, dry air and disruptive winds aloft precluded Isaias from strengthening further, sparing the Sunshine State most of the system’s rain and wind.

That won’t be the case farther north, though.

Here, we break down what you can expect closer to home in specific city-by-city forecasts:

Charleston, S.C.

Timing: Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Impacts: heavy rains, coastal and inland flooding, strong winds, storm surge, isolated tornadoes

Alerts: tropical storm warning, storm surge warning, flash flood watch

Discussion: The edge of Isaias’s core of heavy rainfall sat just offshore late Monday morning. Rain will become moderate in the afternoon, falling heaviest during the evening and tapering off early Tuesday morning. Totals of three to six inches are likely, with a few spots seeing more. Winds will increase to 35 or 40 mph during the evening with gusts to 60 mph. A storm surge up around three feet could cause areas of coastal inundation, especially around the time of the 8:59 p.m. high tide.

Raleigh, N.C.

Timing: Monday evening through Tuesday morning

Impacts: heavy rains, inland flooding, gusty winds

Alerts: tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Discussion: Raleigh may find itself on the edge of Isaias’s compact shield of very heavy rainfall. Winds overnight will increase to between 20 and 30 mph with localized gusts in heavier downpours up to 40 mph. Depending on the track, between two and six inches of rain is likely, with amounts varying significantly on the western edge of the rainfall swath. Conditions will improve Tuesday late morning.

There is an outside chance that a brief period of 60 mph gusts could suddenly arrive as the storm pulls away.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Timing: Monday night through Tuesday

Impacts: heavy rains, coastal and inland flooding, strong to damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

Alerts: tropical storm warning, coastal flood watch

Discussion: Squally weather will commence Monday evening as bands of heavy downpours pivot onshore. While the core of heaviest rain may slip west of Virginia Beach, totals of one to two inches remain possible. Any squalls may pose a risk of isolated tornado activity. An onshore flow could also bring a 1-to-3 foot storm surge.

Winds of 30 to 50 mph are possible, but there is an outside chance a brief window of 65 to 70 mph wind gusts could accompany Isaias’s passage if the system acquires energy from the jet stream.

Richmond

Timing: Monday night through Tuesday

Impacts: heavy rains, inland flooding, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes

Alerts: tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Discussion: Scattered evening thunderstorms will fill in overnight, with rain becoming heavy into early Tuesday as the core of Isaias moves through. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely with gusts to 50 mph. There is a small chance winds could gust to 60 mph. Rainfall of three to five inches. Isolated tornadoes are possible to the east.

Washington

Timing: Tuesday

Impacts: heavy rains, coastal and inland flooding, gusty winds

Alerts: tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Discussion: Rain will arrive overnight into early Tuesday, becoming heavy during the late morning with torrential rainfall rates. Blustery winds between 20 and 30 mph are likely with gusts to 45 mph. A widespread three to six inches of rain is likely, with localized amounts topping half a foot. A 1-to-3 foot storm surge in the Chesapeake and tidal Potomac is possible.

Philadelphia

Timing: Tuesday

Impacts: heavy rains, inland flooding, gusty winds

Alerts: flash flood watch, tropical storm warning

Discussion: Heavy rain will occur most of Tuesday, with totals of three to five inches. Localized six-inch amounts are possible. Winds between 35 and 45 mph are possible, with a chance of gusts topping 60 mph on the storm’s backside. Conditions will gradually improve overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Atlantic City, N.J.

Timing: Tuesday

Impacts: heavy rains, inland flooding, strong to damaging winds, coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes

Alerts: tropical storm warning, flash flood watch, high surf advisory

Discussion: The heaviest rain will fall during the late morning into early afternoon hours Tuesday, with a 3-to-4 hour period of very heavy downpours. Those downpours may rotate, with the risk of an isolated tornado or waterspout. Rainfall of two to three inches is possible.

A brief lull may occur in rainfall as a developing “dry slot” passes overhead, but strong winds gusting up to 75 mph may occur on the storm’s backside.

New York City

Timing: Tuesday into Wednesday

Impacts: heavy rains, inland flooding, strong to damaging winds, coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes east.

Alerts: tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Discussion: Rain will fall intermittently with earlier showers and downpours Tuesday morning, with rainfall increasing in areal coverage and intensity into the afternoon. By evening, torrential tropical downpours will arrive, along with gusty winds to 35 or 40 mph. Much stronger winds will occur over Long Island, where an isolated tornado risk will be present. Rainfall of three to five inches.

There may be a period of strong winds gusting to 65 mph on the system’s backside.

Boston

Timing: Tuesday into Wednesday

Impacts: gusty winds

Alerts: tropical storm watch

Discussion: Light rainfall will occur late Tuesday, with a downpour or two overnight into early Wednesday. Winds could gust briefly up to 45 mph in any downpours. Total rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is likely.

A low-end isolated waterspout or tornado risk is possible over the Cape and Islands.

Portland, Maine