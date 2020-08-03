Through Tonight: Showers and storms move through the region over the next few hours. Most should be sub-severe, but isolated wind damage is possible. We should see something of a lull behind the storms this evening as the rain shield from the approaching tropical storm works this way. It shouldn’t be too long lived as rain is taking over again by late evening or so, plus some showers are possible during it.

Rain then becomes moderate to heavy after midnight. Around sunrise, things really ramp up. Lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds are light in the evening overall outside any storms, but picking up out of the north and northeast near and after midnight, becoming gusty near sunrise.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Rain is coming down fast and furious from near sunrise through the midday or early afternoon. Some heavy squalls could produce damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado into the midday. Rain is ending by early afternoon from southwest to northeast. About three to six inches of rain is likely when all is done, although some spots could see even more. An isolated storm may pop up late once the storm is gone.

Highs are in the 70s to around 80. Winds are out of the northeast and north around 25 to 35 mph in the morning, with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range possible. Highest winds are likely to the south and east. Some spots near the bay could see gusts around 60 mph. Winds should die off pretty quickly through the afternoon as the storm moves away.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed and grass pollen is low.