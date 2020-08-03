Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches of rain is predicted, with isolated totals up to 8 inches.

Very strong winds are also expected along and especially east of the Interstate 95 corridor, prompting a tropical storm warning for the Washington to Baltimore corridor, including all areas east of Loudoun and Frederick counties.

The Interstate 95 corridor could see gusts up to 45 mph when the storm makes its closest pass Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Here, the combination of gusty winds and saturated ground from heavy rain could cause a few downed trees and isolated power outages.

But the strongest winds are expected to the east, closer to where the center of Isaias is predicted to track. In areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay, from Annapolis into Southern Maryland, gusts could reach 40 to 60 mph and will likely see downed trees and power outages.

The most severe wind impacts are forecast to occur along the Atlantic beaches in Maryland and Delaware, including Ocean City, Bethany, and Rehoboth, where gusts may top 60 or even 70 mph Tuesday.

Details on the predicted rainfall

While the strongest winds are forecast to be focused in our eastern areas, heavy rain will swell over a much larger area. Scattered showers and storms, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, could develop ahead of the storm Monday night in the Washington region, but the bulk of the rain is expected beginning during the predawn hours on Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon before quickly shutting off by evening.

The heaviest totals are predicted along and just east of the I-95 corridor, with lesser amounts toward the mountains.

The predicted rain is likely to cause “significant” flash flooding of streams and creeks according to the National Weather Service. Low-lying, poor drainage areas also will be susceptible to flooding.

There is also the potential for significant river flooding according the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center starting Tuesday and continuing even after the rain ends Tuesday night into Wednesday as the fresh rainfall from smaller streams and creeks spills into the mainstem rivers like the Potomac and Shenandoah.

Here are predicted rainfall amounts from computer models for the District:

American: 5.3 inches

Canadian: 5.7 inches | High-resolution version: 3.9 inches

European: 2.6 inches

NAM: 3.0 inches | High resolution version: 4.7 inches

UK Met: 2.1 inches

Coastal flooding and storm surge

In addition to flooding from rainfall, moderate coastal flooding is also possible along the shores of the Tidal Potomac and Chesapeake Bay from a surge of water up these waterways as the storm pushes north. This could affect vulnerable zones such as Alexandria, the Southwest Waterfront, Georgetown and Annapolis, prompting a coastal flood watch for water levels one to three feet above normal.

In Old Town, Alexandria, the Potomac River is forecast to crest at moderate flood stage Tuesday afternoon, with water levels more than two feet above normal.

Uncertainty/path

The intensity of the wind and the amount of rain will depend on Isaias’s exact track. The consensus of model forecasts tracks the storm from just east of Richmond over the Chesapeake Bay to near Philadelphia. The strongest winds are likely along and east of where the storm center tracks, which is why we have high confidence in strong winds over the Delmarva Peninsula. However, Washington’s far southeastern suburbs are very close to this track, especially into Southern Maryland.

It’s also important to note that Isaias’s wind field is likely to expand after it makes landfall and interacts with a cold front and dip in the jet stream over the Mid-Atlantic, which is why the tropical storm warning covers areas as far west as the Interstate 95 corridor.

The storm’s core of heavy rainfall is also likely to expand as it interacts with the front. That said, models do tend to project the heaviest rainfall just east of the city closest to where Isaias’s core is projected to pass.