Express forecast

Today: Heavy rains and windy, partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs: 78-82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storm chance. Lows: 65-72.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: 85-89.

Forecast in detail

Isaias charges through the region this morning, setting off strong winds and heavy rains through at least the midday hours. Flooding is likely in some areas before the rain quickly cuts off during the afternoon. The rest of the forecast period through the weekend generally runs partly sunny and moderately humid with daily thunderstorm chances.

Today (Tuesday): Heavy rain with occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely this morning into early afternoon. Watch for localized flooding problems, particularly in poor drainage and low-lying areas and near creeks and streams. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Rains may total another two to four inches on top of what fell overnight. Wind gusts may top 40 mph for a brief time in the immediate area and 50 mph near the Chesapeake Bay. Scattered power outages are possible, especially east of Washington.

Rain and winds start to ease by early to mid-afternoon, with even some partial sunshine possible late this afternoon and evening when highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s as we start to dry out. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm as lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s with moderate humidity levels (mid- to upper 60s dew points). Light breezes from the west around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Light winds again. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should see partly sunny skies with highs ranging through the mid-80s with moderate humidity and scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night could see some evening showers or storms, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday brings an increased likelihood of afternoon to evening thunderstorms, but skies should be partly sunny most of the day beforehand with highs again in the mid-80s, along with moderate humidity. Lingering showers and storms Friday night lead to mainly partly cloudy skies later at night, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium