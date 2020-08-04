On Monday morning, Isaias was a tropical storm, with winds to 70 mph in the rain bands feeding into its core from the east. By Tuesday afternoon, Isaias could be bringing even stronger winds to the shores of Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware as it undergoes “extratropical transition.” That’s what happens when a hurricane evolves into a hybrid storm and acquires traits more typical of mid-latitude storms.

Already, several key weather models are suggesting a brief window of winds topping 70 mph and gusting higher than 80 mph along the immediate East Coast on Tuesday afternoon. While the odds of that happening are comparatively low, that sort of thing has happened before — each time with significant impacts.

“Some post-tropical remnants, while undergoing transition, can actually strengthen for a time as they become extratropical systems,” explained Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “We call this ‘rejuvenation.’”

Halverson mentioned Hurricane Hazel in 1954, which, after making landfall in North Carolina, brought vicious winds to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Gusts over 90 mph were measured in Washington, D.C., while in New York a 113 mph wind gust occurred in southern Manhattan.

What is extratropical transition?

Tropical storms and hurricanes are “barotropic” cyclones, which means they thrive in environments with no horizontal temperature contrasts. The storms themselves don’t have warm or cold fronts, and the temperature, and humidity, are virtually constant throughout. That’s their secret to spawning vigorous downpours with very heavy rain, and an unbroken doughnut of powerful winds. They are symmetric.

MID-latitude cyclones, on the other hand, are “baroclinic,” which means they feed off fronts and jets, deriving their energy from temperature clashes. They are usually much larger than hurricanes, their winds spread over a broader area.

Isaias will blossom beneath an approaching upper-level trough, or dip in the jet stream. That will allow its wind field to expand.

“This may not actually weaken the storm and it may even gain strength from the baroclinic support as indicated by the latest ECMWF model run,” wrote the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia on Monday night.

How a channel of surprise strong winds could form

When a tropical system moves to the mid-latitudes, cold air from the north wraps around on the backside. That generates a cold front that hangs south of the storm’s center, bolstering thunderstorm intensity. At the same time, dry air behind the front erodes rain at the apex of the storm’s “comma head” wraparound, which can help transport strong winds to the surface.

That could be the case with Isaias on Tuesday morning as it begins its transition. If that does occur, gusts over 80 mph would be possible over the Delmarva Peninsula, in eastern New Jersey and over Long Island.

The National Weather Service has raised its wind forecasts in coastal stretches of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in response to more recent data.

Increasing tornado threat

In addition, the insurgence of dry air enhancing wind speeds will also help to sharpen the cold front to the east. The dry air will ride westerly winds in behind the front, crashing into an ultra-humid air mass screaming in from the south-southeast. Along that cold front, a band of rotating thunderstorms and tornado activity is possible.

Already, numerous tornado warnings had been issued over the Carolinas and up the Mid-Atlantic coast early Tuesday morning.

A radar-confirmed tornado occurred shortly after 4 a.m. north of Claremont, Va. Another strongly rotating thunderstorm likely produced one or more tornadoes after 5 a.m. west of Salisbury, Md.

Tornado watches were issued for portions of Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia until noon Tuesday.

Storm Surge

Extratropical transition can also sometimes boost the storm surge that results from a cyclone. Even though the winds in extratropical cyclones can occasionally be less, they often last longer over a given area. Usually, slightly lesser winds that persist for a long duration are more effective at piling up water near the coast than a shorter-duration bout of more intense winds.

In the past, transitioning cyclones posed a big headache for those tasked with storm communication. In 2012, the National Weather Service was unable to issue tropical storm and hurricane warnings in advance of Sandy’s landfall, though it remained at hurricane strength, due to it taking on non-tropical characteristics. That policy has since been amended.

The National Weather Service warned that storm surge could become a problem in New York City, where a coastal flood warning was in effect. That’s where low-level southerly inflow into Isaias was likely to push water toward the coast.