When Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., around 11:10 p.m. Monday night, it became the second hurricane to make landfall in what has been a record-setting Atlantic season.

Downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday, it rapidly gained strength during the day Monday as it approached the South Carolina-North Carolina coast, with peak winds increasing from 70 to 85 mph.

It joins Hanna, which came ashore in Padre Island, Tex., on July 25 as the second landfalling hurricane in the United States this year.

Here’s a radar view of Isaias coming ashore:

Here’s a satellite view:

In addition to being the second landfalling hurricane, Isaias became the fifth named storm to make landfall in the Lower 48 states, joining Bertha, Cristobal and Fay.

“This is the earliest on record that 5 Atlantic named storms have made continental US landfall,” tweeted Colorado State tropical weather researcher Phil Klotzbach.

When it formed on July 29, Isaias became this year’s ninth named Atlantic storm, which does not usually develop until closer to early October. It’s the earliest “I” storm on record by more than a week, and the latest domino to topple in a season that has also brought the earliest-forming C, E, F and G storms on record in the Atlantic — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo. Including Isaias, 2020 has produced five named storms in July, tied with 2005 for the most on record.