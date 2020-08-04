The Hurricane Center expects flooding, “some of which may be significant,” along with tropical storm force winds, particularly in coastal areas. Downed trees and power outages, flying debris, and minor damage to some structures are possible.
The storm is also forecast to generate a storm surge of one to three above normally dry land along the coast from the Virginia Tidewater to southern New England.
Here is the latest storm and forecast information:
- At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Va. with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, racing north-northeast at 20 mph.
- Tropical storm warnings stretch from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to coastal Maine. Wind gusts along the coast may reach 60 to 80 mph, and 40 to 60 mph just inland.
- Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches in predicted in the Mid-Atlantic, heaviest east of Interstate 95. Predicted amounts decrease to 2 to 4 inches from eastern New York into Vermont, and to 1 to 3 inches over the remainder of New England. Link: Current radar
- A tornado watch covers much of the Delmarva Peninsula, southern New Jersey, eastern Maryland and a small portion of eastern Virginia until noon Tuesday.
Storm surge inundation in Myrtle Beach is third-worst on record
As Isaias was making landfall Monday night, it pushed an enormous volume of ocean water into the coast.
The water level at Springmaid Pier on Myrtle Beach, S.C., rose to 10.18 feet on Monday evening, with a surge of more than four feet above the predicted tide level. That makes it the third-highest water level on record there, behind Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Social media images showed Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach covered in ocean water.
Water was also seen flooding the area near and inside Family Kingdom Amusement Park to the south:
Isaias is 2020′s second landfalling hurricane in historically active season
When Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., around 11:10 p.m. Monday night, it became the second hurricane to make landfall in what has been a record-setting Atlantic season.
Downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday, it rapidly gained strength during the day Monday as it approached the South Carolina-North Carolina coast, with peak winds increasing from 70 to 85 mph.
It joins Hanna, which came ashore in Padre Island, Tex., on July 25 as the second landfalling hurricane in the United States this year.
Here’s a radar view of Isaias coming ashore:
Here’s a satellite view:
In addition to being the second landfalling hurricane, Isaias became the fifth named storm to make landfall in the Lower 48 states, joining Bertha, Cristobal and Fay.
“This is the earliest on record that 5 Atlantic named storms have made continental US landfall,” tweeted Colorado State tropical weather researcher Phil Klotzbach.
When it formed on July 29, Isaias became this year’s ninth named Atlantic storm, which does not usually develop until closer to early October. It’s the earliest “I” storm on record by more than a week, and the latest domino to topple in a season that has also brought the earliest-forming C, E, F and G storms on record in the Atlantic — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo. Including Isaias, 2020 has produced five named storms in July, tied with 2005 for the most on record.
It is the first time on record that the last week of July produced two hurricanes (Isaias and Hanna) in the Atlantic.