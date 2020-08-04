Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A couple of showers or a storm will dot the region the next few hours. Most of these aren’t that intense, but there could be localized heavy rain and gusty wind. Skies should turn clear this evening as any showers or storms subside. Overnight, winds will be light and temperatures will fall to a range in the mid-60s to around 70. With dew points falling to the mid-60s, it will be at least somewhat pleasant. A touch or two of fog is possible.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): This will be one of those days that remind you August isn’t the worst, and we’re beginning to turn the corner. Highs will head toward the mid-80s, with only moderate humidity. Sunshine will be plentiful and winds will be light from the northwest.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
70s watch: Per the six-hour high temperature reports, our streak of staying at or above 70 degrees continues. It was a close call today, with the temperature falling right to 70 at the airport during the rain this morning. Washington currently stands at 68 days at or above 70 in a row through Monday, which is the longest on record, besting 35 days in 2016.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.